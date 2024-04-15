A California college student has died after falling near a Monterey County waterfall.

Kenneth Aspen Taylor, 21, was pronounced dead April 6 after rescue authorities responded to the scene of an accident on a trail south of Big Sur, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The accident occurred in a remote area without cellphone service near the Salmon Creek Falls, described as 12 stories tall.

Witnesses contacted an individual who reported the incident to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was found at the base of the waterfall, according to KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, authorities said.

Access to the area in question is obstructed as a result of the collapse of part of California State Highway 1, which was damaged amid heavy rains in March.

As a result, rescue personnel from San Luis Obispo County had to respond to the scene of the incident.

Taylor was a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, which mourned him in a statement posted by its Office of the Dean of Students.

Have you ever been to Big Sur? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (284 Votes) No: 66% (562 Votes)

“Kenneth was an outdoor enthusiast: he was a founding member of the Alpine Club, participated in activities with the Surfrider Foundation, and served as a trip leader for ASI Poly Escapes,” the university said.

“ASI staff described him as ‘a person of incredible technical skill and even more incredible kindness, unmatched wittiness, and a passion for adventure that could inspire anyone.'”

The deceased had been a third-year mechanical engineering student at the university.

He was known by the nickname “Kenneth Squared” to members of the university community, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Cal Poly community received tragic news Monday as mechanical engineering student Kenneth Taylor passed away Saturday after an accident on his way to Big Sur. https://t.co/YTBEShEoXA — News Channel 3-12 (@NewsChannel312) April 8, 2024

A memorial service for Taylor was held on Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s campus on Friday.

In memory of Taylor’s passion for the outdoors, the deceased’s family requested that attendees wear a flannel shirt in his honor.

Engineering student, 21, falls to his death from 120 foot waterfall while hiking through Big Sur https://t.co/OHB3QfbDdR pic.twitter.com/Brv3lzyd0n — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 12, 2024

“What stood out to me about Kenneth was how positive and passionate he was,” Kenneth Bevens, one of Taylor’s friends, told the Times.

“If you needed help with photography, with safety instruction, rock climbing tips or whatever, he always helped,” Bevens said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.