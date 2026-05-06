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Jonathan Turley, George Washington University Law School professor, seen in a 2023 photo,questioned why the criminal nature of the incident was not made known until a week later.
Jonathan Turley, George Washington University Law School professor, seen in a 2023 photo,questioned why the criminal nature of the incident was not made known until a week later. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Student Injured in Apparent 'Targeted' Incident at Campus 'Israel Fest'

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2026 at 11:13am
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George Washington University is investigating a student who was injured during the college’s recent Israel Fest.

The festival was held on April 27 and was sponsored by the GW for Israel group.

Vials of an unknown substance were later found, leading to an investigation of whether they were linked to the student who was injured, according to WJLA-TV.

“The university is aware of reports that at Israel Fest last week individuals dropped vials containing an unknown substance, in an apparent attempt to disrupt the festival,” the college said in a statement.

“At least one student was injured by this incident, which is now under an investigation that will examine among other things whether individuals were targeted based on their Jewish faith,” the statement said.

“The university condemns this reprehensible and criminal action. Acts like this have no place in our community, which is a safe and inclusive place for individuals of all backgrounds, perspectives and experiences,” the statement said.

The college did not explain how the student was injured or provide any further details

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In a post on his website, legal expert and George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley noted that, “given the history of anti-Semitic protests on campus, the incident is chilling for many on our campus.”

Turley said the campus climate surrounding the event is chilling, noting that he was told “how students in classes for weeks have been bad-mouthing the planned event and have described those attending as ‘supporting genocide.’”

Turley noted that after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, his children, who were students there at the time, “witnessed students pulling down pictures of hostages and other anti-Israeli protests.”

Knowing that background, Turley was concerned that the incident was not revealed sooner.

“I am perplexed by when the university first learned of the incident and whether there was a police report on that day,” he wrote.

“The university clearly has enough information to characterize the incident as ‘criminal’ in nature. If so, it is not clear why it was not immediately known to the campus, which has an alert system in place,” he wrote.

“There are lingering concerns over past delays and coverage of damage caused by protesters on campus,” he wrote.

“There may be a reasonable explanation for the delay, but the university would be wise to make it public without further delay. Parents are likely to wonder why they receive an immediate alert for a fire truck on campus but have to wait until the following week to hear of a possible hate crime against a Jewish student,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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