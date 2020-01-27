SECTIONS
Student Performs CPR on Teacher for 5 Minutes To Save Her Life After She Collapsed and Heart Reportedly Stopped

By Kim Davis
Published January 27, 2020 at 1:08pm
A Phoenix high school student has been credited with saving the life of a staff member who reportedly collapsed on campus and suffered a heart attack.

Salim Mohamed, a junior at Metro Tech High School, said he learned how to do CPR in health class.

During a workout on campus last week, Mohamed said two students burst inside the gymnasium and asked for help. He followed his coach outside to where a female staff member was on the ground, unconscious.

Faculty member Ellen Driscoll, who witnessed the scene, called 911 while Mohamed, who recalled his training from health class, began chest compressions.

“They say her heart stopped so I started chest compressions,” he told KNXV-TV.

Driscoll said she put the police dispatcher on speakerphone to guide Mohamed through CPR, which he performed for about five minutes.

Mohamed’s life-saving efforts paid off as the staff member regained consciousness before being whisked away to a local hospital, KNXV reported.

Driscoll was impressed with the teen’s actions and level-headed response to the crisis.

“No one asked him,” Driscoll said. “He just jumped in to help, and it was like an angel coming down because I was very afraid, and to have someone come in willing to help was magical, just amazing.”

Mohamed has brushed off the heroic act as though it were no big deal.

“I’m just grateful I was there. It was nothing. I would do it for anybody,” he told KPHO-TV in Phoenix.

Metro Tech Principal Bryan Reynoso let parents know about the incident, writing in a letter that a staff member suffered a seizure.

Medics later confirmed the woman also had a heart attack, KNXV reported.

Mohamed, who hopes he gets a chance to connect with the woman once she has recovered, suggested everyone have CPR training.

“It’s just a normal thing,” he said. “Everybody should know how to do it. It was easy.”

According to Driscoll, who spoke with the staff member on the phone from her hospital bed, she is eager to meet the young man who saved her life.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







