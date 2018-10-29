SECTIONS
Student Shot Dead by Fellow Classmate at North Carolina High School

By Grace Carr
at 10:42am
A student allegedly shot and killed a classmate at a North Carolina high school Monday morning, sending parents into a panic as they swarmed the school in an effort to determine if their child was safe.

A student at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina reportedly shot another student Monday morning.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died of serious injuries.

According to a press conference on Monday morning, the shooter, 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie, faces a murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen.

TRENDING: Migrant Caravan Halted After Abducted Child Reported

The shooting transpired after the victim allegedly upset the aggressor who fired off a gun in the main hallway of the school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Superintendent Clayton Wilcox.

“We’re incredibly saddened that we had a loss of life on one of our campuses today. What makes it doubly difficult is that it was one of our students who was the shooter,” Wilcox said, according to WSOCTV9.

“First of all, our hearts go out to the larger community and to all of the young people who witnessed this tragedy today.”

The shooter is currently in custody, according to CMS officials.

Parents soon learned of the shooting and swarmed onto the school’s property to find their child and learn more about the situation.

Officials directed parents to meet at Elevation Church on East Independence Boulevard, but a number of worried parents went directly to the school instead.

RELATED: Here’s How ‘See Something, Say Something’ Can Stop a School Shooting

The district put the school on lockdown after the shooting, and lifted the lockdown at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to WSOCTV9.

Classes continued as usual thereafter. Parents were allowed to take their kids home if they so chose.

