Student Stabbed at High School Track Meet Dies in Twin's Arms, Teen Charged with Murder

A 17-year-old Texas high school student was murdered at a regional track meet on Wednesday.

Austin Metcalf of Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, was stabbed during the meet, with his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, holding him after the attack, according to WFAA.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, of Frisco’s Centennial High School, has been charged with murder.

Meghan Metcalf, Austin’s mother, went to the hospital where her son was taken after the incident.

“My son is not here anymore, and I don’t understand it,” she grieved. “He was the most amazing kid. So smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college.”

Police responded to a 10 a.m. incident. Hunter Metcalf said he saw his brother being stabbed and tried to stop the blood.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter Metcalf said. “I looked at my brother, and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Hunter said he held Austin until first responders arrived and tried to save his brother.

Jeff Metcalf, the boys’ father, said that the incident began when a student with a knife was told he was sitting in the wrong place, according to KXAS-TV.

Metcalf said Austin Metcalf did not know his attacker.

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Jeff Metcalf said.

“I rushed up there, and I saw him on the gurney, and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital.”

“And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan. I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder,” he said.

Austin “was on the right track,” Jeff Metcalf said. “He was loved by many. He was a leader.”

Metcalf said the roots of the tragedy went beyond Wednesday.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet, and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart.”

“The guy was in the wrong place, and they asked him to move, and he bowed up. This is murder.”

Frisco is about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to CNN.

