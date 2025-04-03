Share
News

Student Stabbed at High School Track Meet Dies in Twin's Arms, Teen Charged with Murder

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2025 at 10:23am
Share

A 17-year-old Texas high school student was murdered at a regional track meet on Wednesday.

Austin Metcalf of Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, was stabbed during the meet, with his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, holding him after the attack, according to WFAA.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, of Frisco’s Centennial High School, has been charged with murder.

Meghan Metcalf, Austin’s mother, went to the hospital where her son was taken after the incident.

“My son is not here anymore, and I don’t understand it,” she grieved. “He was the most amazing kid. So smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college.”

Police responded to a 10 a.m. incident. Hunter Metcalf said he saw his brother being stabbed and tried to stop the blood.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter Metcalf said. “I looked at my brother, and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

Hunter said he held Austin until first responders arrived and tried to save his brother.

Jeff Metcalf, the boys’ father, said that the incident began when a student with a knife was told he was sitting in the wrong place, according to KXAS-TV.

Metcalf said Austin Metcalf did not know his attacker.

“They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Jeff Metcalf said.

“I rushed up there, and I saw him on the gurney, and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital.”

Related:
Pastor Who Tried to Murder Family Breaks Down in Court - Reads Entirety of Psalm 51

“And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan. I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder,” he said.

Austin “was on the right track,” Jeff Metcalf said. “He was loved by many. He was a leader.”

Metcalf said the roots of the tragedy went beyond Wednesday.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet, and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart.”

“The guy was in the wrong place, and they asked him to move, and he bowed up. This is murder.”

Frisco is about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Judge Boasberg Laying Foundation to Hold Trump Administration in Contempt of Court
Trump Mocks China's Tariff Response as 'The One Thing They Cannot Afford to Do'
Trump Celebrates a Major Win as Jobs Report Blows Economists' Expectations Out of the Water
RFK Jr. Confirms New Food Pyramid in the Works, MAHA Standards for School Nutrition Programs
Lone Republican Senator Votes Against Trump's Pick for Key DOJ Position
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation