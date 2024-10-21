The two University of Wisconsin students who Vice President Kamala Harris told Thursday were at the wrong rally after they proclaimed “Jesus is Lord” gave their firsthand account of what transpired, and it makes the Democratic nominee for president look even worse.

While speaking about abortion at a rally the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Recreational Eagle Center, Harris said, “We’re not gonna be gaslighted on this. We remember, Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court, with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

The issue has now been returned to the states to decide, which Trump has argued is where it should stay. At the presidential debate last month, Harris would not say what restrictions on abortion she would support, if any.

At the same debate, Trump asked the moderator to question Harris on whether she would allow abortions for any reason at the seventh month of the pregnancy and beyond, but the Democratic nominee again would not answer. Most nations set limits, with 12 weeks (3 months) being the most common, Time reported in 2022.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse juniors Luke Polaske and Grant Beth, who are pro-life, shouted in response to Harris’ Thursday rally abortion comments, “Jesus is Lord!” and “Christ is King!”

This prompted Harris to retort, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

Polaske and Beth gave Fox News on Sunday further details concerning what happened at the rally.

Polaske recounted that “there was a lot that happened off camera.”

First, he had called out, “Abortion is a sacrament of Satan.”

“When I said that, I deeply do believe that as a Christian,” Polaske explained.

Soon thereafter both Polaske and Beth shouted that “Christ is Lord” and “Jesus is king.”

“There’s a lot of controversy that says she wasn’t talking to us or [that] we left, [that] we didn’t get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I’s behalf,” Polaske explained, confirming that they were escorted out of the building by campaign workers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in fact, reported that following Harris’ “You’re at the wrong rally” response, “The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as the protesters were shown toward the door.”

“On video, Grant’s getting pushed and shoved, and there’s about five seconds before she tells us to go to a smaller rally down the street. You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me,” Polaske told Fox.

“I took this cross off my neck that I wear and, as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk,” he added.

“I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100 percent was talking to us,” Polaske said.

Beth agreed, adding, “Essentially she was speaking and we decided to say Christ is King, Jesus is Lord, and we got a lot of backlash.”

“I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that’s the biggest thing for me personally. In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that’s okay. In reality, we did God’s work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment,” Beth explained.

“I’m all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God,” he continued.

Beth thinks the timing of the incident is worth highlighting, just 18 days before the election.

He argued that if Harris wins, the nation will get a president who “alienates over 50 percent of the U.S. population that is Christian. You’re going to get the Kamala Harris that skips the Al Smith Memorial Dinner that no major presidential candidate has skipped since, I believe, Walter Mondale in 1984… That along with our attendance at this event. It’s a good storm of the opposition. And it just proves what type of person Kamala is and what type of leader she will be.”

2/3 of America is Christian.

1/4 of America is Catholic. Kamala has made it clear that she DOES NOT want YOUR vote. She skips key Catholic events.

Polaske summarized saying they said what they did because like many Christians they disagree with Harris’ stand on abortion.

“We believe that Jesus is Lord and that he has the final say in everything we do and that is something we center our life around,” he said. “So I guess we wanted her to know that.”

Fox noted that it reached out to the Harris campaign for comment and received no response.

All of this is revealing. Harris tells Christian students that they’re at the wrong rally. She skips the Al Smith Catholic charity dinner; and her campaign co-chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mocks the Eucharist using a Doritos chip while wearing a Harris/Walz campaign ball cap.

It’s clear that Christianity, at least Christianity consistent with the Bible, is not welcomed in the Democratic Party.

Christians should note that and vote accordingly.

