SECTIONS
Education US News
Print

Students and Faculty at College Given Hockey Pucks for Protection from Active Shooters

A university in Michigan is giving hockey pucks to all of its students and faculty as a self-defense tool.Oakland University A university in Michigan is giving hockey pucks to all of its students and faculty as a self-defense tool. (Oakland University)

By Neetu Chandak
at 10:34am
Print

Students and faculty at a public Michigan college are ready to use hockey pucks as weapons in case of a campus shooter situation.

Oakland University American Association of University Professors President Thomas Discenna led an effort for the union to buy 2,500 hockey pucks at less than $1 apiece, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday. Pucks were distributed in early November with 1,700 pucks going to students and 800 to faculty members.

“It’s just the idea of having something, a reminder that you’re not powerless and you’re not helpless in the classroom,” Discenna said.

OU’s Student Congress also ordered 1,000 hockey pucks for students, according to the Free Press. The southeastern Michigan college has a no-weapons policy.

TRENDING: Peaceful Migrants Upset with Those Who Rushed Border, ‘Now We Are All in Trouble’

The idea of using hockey pucks stemmed from a self-defense training session for faculty in March where campus police chief Mark Gordon advised participants to distract shooters by throwing anything, like a hockey puck.

“Anything that you can throw that’s heavy and will cause damage, cause injury is the bottom line of what you’re trying to do,” Gordon said, the Free Press reported. “(A hockey puck) was just a thing that was suggested that could possibly work, especially when you have 20 or 30 people in a classroom and they all throw hockey pucks at the same time, it would be quite the distraction.”

Do you think this is a good idea?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Some students found the idea absurd, however.

“If there’s an armed person coming in, why would you chuck a puck at them?” third-year student Adam Kalajian said to WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

“If I was to give you a puck, and I had a gun, would I be able to take you out?” student Jacob Gora said. “Easily, yeah. I mean, a puck is not going to distract me or stop me from shooting someone.”

Gordon stressed to the Free Press that the hockey pucks are not designed to be a primary line of defense. He said fleeing the scene of a shooting is the best advice, and if that’s not an option, hiding in a secure location is the next best choice.

Fighting back by throwing a hockey puck or through other means should be “an absolute last strategy,” Gordon said.

RELATED: 1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Each puck has a number that people can type on the university’s website that will lead them to a donation page, the Free Press reported. The donations are meant for interior locks on classroom doors. AAUP and the student congress each donated $5,000 to the locks.

The Virginia Tech shooting inspired OU to take steps to prepare for a school shooting situation, according to the Free Press. The gunman and 32 people died as a result of the 2007 incident.

Discenna and OU’s Student Congress did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta of CNN raises his hand to ask a question during a press briefing at the White House.Susan Walsh / AP

Watch: CNN’s Acosta Battles with Sarah Sanders After Getting White House Pass Back

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Savannah Pointer

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Clintons Kick Off Speaking Tour with Countless Empty Seats

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.