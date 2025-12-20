Share
Students Protest After Teen Is Allegedly Murdered by Classmate Who Was Known as 'a Danger to Other Students'

 By Jack Davis  December 20, 2025 at 9:23am
Texas high school students were protesting Thursday and Friday after 16-year-old student Andrew Meismer was stabbed to death in school in a city outside Houston.

Aundre Matthews, 18, has been charged with murder after a fight turned deadly at Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

The station said students claimed the suspect was involved in violent incidents in the past, but was allowed to return to school.

On Thursday, students marched outside of the school demanding justice for Meismer.

“He was a great guy, he didn’t deserve this,” one protester said, in a KTRK report posted to YouTube.

“The school district is out here. They’re not separating these kids that clearly aren’t, like, fit to be in a normal classroom environment and are a danger to other students,” the student said.



“They do this all the time, they never handle these dangerous situations appropriately,” Donay Jenkins, 16, said during Friday’s protest, the second day students took to the street, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“The whole thing is insulting to students. They don’t care about our safety and well-being.”

A student identified as Ashley Eden, 16, who said she attended Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, told KTRK that changes are needed.

“They want to keep everything private so their image seems good,” Eden said. “But it’s not, because there’s so much that happens in GCISD.”

The initial fight between the students began in a science class over a $21 vape pen Matthews was missing and thought Meismer had, according to KTRK.

The two were dismissed from the class to use the restroom, where they scuffled. During the altercation, Matthews searched Meismer’s pockts for the vape pen. He did not find it, but did find a pair of scissors, KTRK.


When the two returned to the science classm a teacher was alerted that there was a struggle.

The teacher found Meismer in a chokehold. By the time the teacher tried to intervene, Meismer was stabbed with the scissors.

During a court appearance, bond for Matthews was set at $3 million, according to KPRC-TV.



The school district released a statement Friday acknowledging Matthews’ arrest but has declined further comment, according to KTRK.

