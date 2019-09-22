Students Record Video of Teen Being Stabbed To Death Instead of Calling for Help

Long Island, New York, teenagers this week filmed the slow death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, who was stabbed during a fight, instead of calling the police. An 18-year-old was later charged in the stabbing death.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen. They’d rather video this event,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told reporters at a media conference, according to NPR.

“They videoed his death instead of helping. So anyone who has video, come forward, [and] do the right thing for Khaseen,” Fitzpatrick said earlier in the week when the hunt for Morris’s killer was beginning.

Fitzpatrick said he could not understand why no one called for help.

“I don’t know what to make of it, my generation vs. this generation. This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious,” he said.

Later in the week, Tyler Flach was charged with second-degree murder in the incident, which officials said was a fight that broke out over a girl.

Fitzpatrick said the incident took place at a strip mall in Oceanside, a community about 30 miles east of New York City. Morris had apparently been challenged to show up, and did so expecting a fistfight, Fitzpatrick said.

Instead, Morris and several friends were attacked. As he was bleeding out from a stab wound to his chest, witnesses filmed his death and posted it on social media.

“He just laid there in his blood and nobody helped him,” Keyanna Morris, the victim’s sister, said, according to CNN.

“That’s just sick. Who would just stand there and watch a kid in blood?”

She said her brother had been challenged because he was walking a girl home, and thought he was going to meet a former boyfriend of the girl in question.

“No one knew he was going to bring a million people out there — and a knife,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran issued a statement saying police will be increasing patrols around Oceanside High School.

“I want to plead with all our residents — not just our young people: If you see someone in serious danger, please use your phone to get help — not likes and shares,” she said.

Edward Sapone, Flach’s attorney, made claims the Morris had gang affiliations, which his family denied. Fach is white. Morris was black.

“I made an application that the judge place him in protective custody because there is evidence that the victim’s group has strong ties to the Bloods violent street gang,” Sapone said, according to NBC. “The Bloods are threatening to kill Tyler, they’re threatening to get him in the correctional facility and they’re threatening to retaliate against him.”

