Share
News

Students Walk Out of Hillary Clinton's College Class in Protest

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  November 2, 2023 at 1:58pm
Share

Columbia University students staged a walkout Wednesday during a lecture by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to news reports.

The subject of the lecture was women’s involvement in the peace process, co-presented by Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean of the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia, The New York Times reported.

About 30 of the 300 students gathered their belongings, stood up and left during the two-hour presentation.

Trending:
Docs Reveal Where Adam Schiff Has Been Living for Past 2 Decades - It's Not California

The students joined a larger group in the lobby of the International Affairs Building to protest “what they perceived as the school’s role in publicly shaming students whose photographs appeared last week on the video screen panels on a truck seen near campus,” the Times reported.

A vehicle labeled a “doxxing truck” drove near the Ivy League school’s Manhattan campus on Oct. 25, displaying photos of students labeled “Columbia’s Leading Antisemites,” according to the New York Post.

The “anti-Semite” label was an apparent reference to pro-Palestinian students who were quoted as blaming Israel for a deadly attack that killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

Similar trucks also appeared at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, apparently sponsored by the “nonprofit news watchdog” Accuracy in Media, according to the report.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

The students pictured on the trucks “were members of groups that had signed a statement about the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that said, in part, ‘The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government,’” the Times reported.

The Times quoted students as saying the photographs used in the mobile display “were taken from a ‘private and secure’ online platform for students at the School of International and Public Affairs.”

Wednesday’s protesters demanded “immediate legal support for affected students” and “a commitment to student safety, well being and privacy,” the Times reported.

In response to the clashing of the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, Columbia formed an anti-Semitism task force “to address the ‘terribly resilient’ hatred that has swept across its campus,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

The school also said it had formed a “doxxing resource group to protect pro-Palestinian students,” according to the report.

Related:
Man Dragged Out by Police After Confronting Hillary Clinton About Epstein Island

The former U.S. first lady and two-time presidential candidate last week spoke in favor of Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas and refused to call for a cease-fire, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“People who are calling for a cease-fire now, don’t understand Hamas …” Clinton explained, according to the report.

“It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time [that] there was a cease-fire in effect rebuilding their armaments … to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis.”

Another recent appearance by Clinton was disrupted Friday when a heckler demanded she respond to allegations her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Post reported.

That heckler was dragged out of the event in Houston, Texas.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




'Killer Jab?' 24% of Americans Say They Know Someone Who Died from COVID Vaccine, 42% Would Sue Big Pharma: Poll
Dozens of Bird Species to be Renamed After Current Names Declared 'Racist,' 'Misogynistic'
Watch: Jason Aldean Won't Back Down to Leftist Reporter Over 'Try That in a Small Town'
Students Walk Out of Hillary Clinton's College Class in Protest
Tucker Carlson Teases His Next Interview with Photo Outside of Foreign Prison
See more...

Conversation