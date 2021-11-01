Study: Americans with J&J COVID Vaccine 3.7 Times More Likely to Develop Blood Clots Than Average Person

Despite the establishment media’s attempts to push the COVID-19 vaccine on every American, there are legitimate risks of side effects that need to be reported. In particular, a new study found the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of blood clots.

The study was conducted by Mayo Clinic researchers in Rochester, Minnesota. They were specifically looking for cases of a type of blood cot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in Olmstead County, Minnesota, and they published their findings in JAMA Internal Medicine.

First, the researchers studied cases of CVST from 2001 to 2015 in Olmstead County. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the county has a population of about 158,000.

Over that 14-year span, the researchers found 39 patients who had developed acute incident CVST. Adjusted for population, that translated to about 2.34 cases per 100,000 person-years.

Of those 39 patients, 29 of them had a pre-existing risk factor within 92 days before developing the blood clot, according to the study. The Daily Mail said those risk factors include things like cancer or infection.

Next, the researchers studied CVST cases from the J&J vaccine’s approval in late February to May 7, 2021. The Daily Mail reported about 8.7 million doses of the vaccine had been given around the country during that time period.

In Olmstead County, the researchers found 46 CVST cases were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System within 92 days of receiving the vaccine. Eight of those were disregarded for various reasons, bringing the total to 38 “objectively diagnosed cases” of CVST.

At 15 days after vaccination, the researchers found 8.65 cases per 100,000 person-years. That rate is 3.7 times higher than the rate researchers found during their 14-year analysis of the general population.

In female patients, in particular, the rate was 13.01 cases per 100,000 person-years. The study said the CVST case rate was 5.1 times higher after vaccination among just female individuals compared to the pre-pandemic rate.

Overall, the researchers said their study found the CVST incidence rate within 15 days of receiving the J&J vaccine was “significantly higher than the prepandemic rate.”

To the average American, that should be concerning. While correlation does not necessarily equal causation, it certainly appears that the J&J vaccine may increase the risk of blood clots.

“[T]he higher rate of this rare adverse effect must be considered in the context of the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19,” the researchers said in the discussion portion of the study.

That may very well be true, but it does not change the fact that a higher risk of CVST does appear to be present post-vaccination. Americans have a right to choose for themselves which risk they want to take, and deserve to have the full information presented to them.

If a person is not vaccinated, they run the risk of getting COVID-19 and possibly more severe symptoms. If they are vaccinated, they face the risk of adverse effects like blood clots.

Even if the risk of side effects from the vaccine is relatively low, it still exists. That is yet another reason vaccine mandates are so blatantly unconstitutional.

President Joe Biden may feel the risk of severe COVID-19 in an unvaccinated person is much higher than the risk of vaccine side effects, and he may be correct in that assumption. But that does not give him the right to make that decision for every American.

A cornerstone of a free country is that citizens ought to be able to make choices for themselves, especially when it comes to risk factors. As the Biden administration attempts to enforce medical tyranny, that right is more important than ever.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that go largely unreported by the establishment media. In the same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, 9,143 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 22 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 740,348 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 19,483 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal one, and it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

