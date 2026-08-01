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Coffins are prepared for a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests in Nigeria who were believed to have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Coffins are prepared for a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests in Nigeria who were believed to have been killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018. (Emmy Ibu - AFP / Getty Images)

Study Confirms Who Is Behind Killings of Christians in Nigeria

 By Michael Austin  August 1, 2026 at 7:00am
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A six-year study into recorded slayings of Nigerian Christians confirmed that Islamic Fulani militias are the driving cause of the persecution.

The review from the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, for which a fact sheet was released on June 30, revealed that at least 79,323 individuals have been killed between October 2019 and September 2025.

That includes 42,033 civilians who have lost their lives, as well as 37,290 security force personnel and members of terror groups.

There have been 15,434 “attacks with killings” — averaging seven per day.

The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa tallied 22,835 Christian civilians killed, as well as 10,519 Muslims and 184 traditional African religionists.

In terms of who is responsible for the slayings, the review found that Fulani terror groups were behind 44 percent of civilian deaths.

Boko Haram and ISWAP, two major Islamic terrorist organizations, were meanwhile behind 12 percent of civilian deaths.

International Christian Concern reported that the findings “challenge the commonly held belief that the two organized terror groups kill the larger number of Christians, highlighting the Fulani network’s expanded efforts to target Christians.”

The Fulani terror groups are decentralized networks of militias and bandit gangs coming from the semi-nomadic Fulani ethnic group.

They are known for attacking isolated villages in synchronized fashion — arriving on motorcycles with automatic weapons to kill Christian villagers and destroy property, often fleeing before security forces can arrive.

Much of the violence is concentrated in the middle of Nigeria, since the northern part of the country is predominantly Islamic and the south is largely Christian.

“Behind the numbers are devastating realities for many Nigerians,” the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa noted.

Related:
Egyptian Police Arrest Four Christians Who Complained About Being Beaten By Muslims

“Community attacks not only caused death and kidnapping but also led to severe trauma and economic devastation through the destruction of properties and the loss of land, incurring ransom debts and forced displacement,” the organization added.

When attacks occurred, Nigerian government forces “largely failed to intervene, focusing their efforts elsewhere while these attacks continued unopposed.”

Judd Saul, founder and president of Equipping the Persecuted, said in a statement quoted by International Christian Concern that their work in Nigeria aligns with the findings of the report.

“While President Trump has rightly condemned terrorism in Nigeria and supported military operations against ISIS-linked terrorists, those actions have not addressed what we believe is now the primary threat facing Christian communities throughout Nigeria’s Middle Belt,” Saul said.

“As of today, the Trump Administration has taken no direct action to stop the Islamist Fulani Ethnic Militia, the group responsible for the overwhelming majority of attacks against Christian communities in Benue, Plateau, and Kaduna states.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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