Leftists love to publicly accuse the GOP of attempting to maliciously suppress the vote. They want to impress upon Americans that there are a great number of progressive voters who want to participate in elections, but many of them don’t because they can’t.

Another favorite leftist tactic is to accuse opponents of what they themselves are doing.

According to a 2019 internal study obtained by The New York Post, 20 percent of 3,000 U.S. Facebook users reported that they had been exposed to content that discouraged or interfered with them participating in elections.

So who is the real villain here when it comes to suppressing the vote? Why are they doing it?

Facebook, which regularly suspends or bans conservatives such as President Donald Trump and Candace Owens, is the culprit when it comes to suppressing the vote — not the GOP.

The study, “User Perspectives on Voter and Census Disenfranchisement,” was revealed to Congress by the legal counsel of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The study demonstrated that one in three users reported being exposed to false information about elections. There were also posts discouraging people from voting altogether, and some attempted to teach people how to vote in a way that was either unavailable or illegal.

No matter how they were designed, the goal was always to prevent a U.S. citizen from participating in an election.

They also undermined the public’s confidence in the U.S. Census. About 15 percent of users reported being directed to not participate in the Census.

Why? It might be that Mark Zuckerberg is all about making money. Greater user-engagement means more revenue. To raise engagement, Facebook allows, even encourages, foment. Strife sells.

This means Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t really care if the platform is used to sell people into slavery, sabotage elections or turn populations against each other.

“When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarizing content it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other, the version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world,” said Frances Haugen in an interview on 60 Minutes.

Could it be that Facebook, rather than seeking some nefarious political goal, aims to create discontent? Doubt is corrosive because it undermines both faith and reason.

We live in a highly secular society. Judeo-Christian values are now routinely downplayed in our institutions. In their place, anti-values, such as the racism inherent in Critical Race Theory, are promoted.

Could it be that Zuckerberg is no evil genius but merely an opportunist taking advantage of the situation by stirring-the-pot?

Afterall, what is social media but a massive platform for spreading gossip? Yellow journalism is immoral. Big Tech is unleashing immoral forces across the world.

They must be held accountable for their dirty deeds.

