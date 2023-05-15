Study Involving Over 3,700 Trans Children Shares Horrifying Truth About 'Gender-Affirming Care'

I’ll admit it. I get amused by some of the crazy developments in the whole transgender nonsense.

The absurdity of when I see a headline for a story in the Journal of the American Medical Association that reads “Prostate Cancer in Transgender Women in the Veterans Affairs Health System, 2000-2022.”

Prostate cancer in women.

From the American Medical Association, no less.

And some people wonder why, even without a pandemic, trust in public medicine has plummeted.

But there’s nothing funny about cancer, or, for that matter, the issues surrounding The Sex Change Procedures You Must Accept or Else.

The whole thing is tragic, really.

As in what’s happening with children whom we’re told must be allowed to physically change their sex characteristics for the benefit of their mental health.

It doesn’t take much thought to realize transgender surgery or pharmaceuticals probably won’t help, no matter what the propagandists in the media, the government, or the medical establishment might say.

And a study has been floating around for a couple of years that provides some evidence. It says a fourth of adolescents, despite having had transgender treatment, continued having mental health problems, some of the patients requiring increases in psychotropic medicine.

It’s in an article in The Journal of Sexual Medicine designed to compare mental health needs of “transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents” and what were termed “cisgender peers,” in this case, their siblings.

According to military health care data, of roughly 3,700 TGD young people below age 18, they were more likely than their 6,600 siblings to have a diagnosis involving mental health, be receiving mental health services, and be receiving psychotropic drug prescriptions.

According to an abstract for the article: “The most pronounced increases in mental healthcare were for adjustment, anxiety, mood, personality, psychotic disorders, and suicidal ideation/attempted suicide. The most pronounced increased in psychotropic medication were in SNRIs, sleep medications, anti-psychotics and lithium.”

In the abstract and in a public release by the publisher of the journal, The International Society for Sexual Medicine, language was unclear about whether details of TGD mental conditions were reported before or after the pharmaceutical transgender treatment.

But the abstract said that after the treatment, 963 or 25.6 percent showed “mental healthcare did not significantly change…and psychotropic medications increased.”

While timeframes were unclear, the group of 3,754 TGD young people reflected a general picture of sadness.

“Compared to their cisgender siblings, transgender adolescents were over five times more likely to have a mental health diagnosis,” the ISSM release said.

In addition, they were seven times more likely to have been diagnosed with thoughts of suicide or other forms of self-harm and “six times more likely to have a mood/depressive disorder.”

Despite the problems faced by a fourth of the patients undergoing gender transition, one of the co-authors of the study continues to believe mental health problems of TGD individuals will just “melt away” following gender change.

Dr. David Klein, of the David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, expressed that optimism to Urology Times.

Instead of psychotic disorders like schizophrenia, Klein said he believes anti-psychotic drug prescriptions are “adjuncts for severe depression or for insomnia, as opposed to a primary psychotic condition.”

Klein also co-authored a paper that said “children can begin participating in their medical decision-making as early as age seven years.”

“Laughable,” is how Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, of an organization designed to help gender-confused minors, responded to Fox News about Klein’s claim, according to Post Millenial.

“The notion that 7-year-old children are capable of such decisions, is beyond laughable,” Godfarb said. “The existence of a large, perhaps as much as 25 percent cohort of ‘detransitioners’ suggests the folly of assuming of childhood decisions.”

True, beyond laughable, as described by Dr. Goldfarb.

And note the number he cites of 25 percent detransitioning — it’s identical to Journal of Sexual Medicine findings of 25 percent of young people with unchanged mental improvement following transition.

That’s not laughable. As indicated earlier, there’s nothing funny about any of this.

