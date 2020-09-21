Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

As Study Links Lack of Vitamin D to COVID Risk, Bans on Outdoor Activities Look More Dangerous Than Ever

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published September 21, 2020 at 1:30pm
P Share Print

A new study showing higher levels of vitamin D in the bloodstream have been linked with resistance to being infected with COVID-19 casts serious doubt on the strict lockdown orders some states implemented in the spring.

One of the main ways the body creates vitamin D is through exposure to sunlight.

These two facts make the stay at home orders/strict lockdowns, including the closure of beaches implemented in some states like California, New Jersey, and Florida look all the more misguided.

Remember the arrests of people going to the beach and playing ball with their kids in a park?

Common sense told us that being out in the sunlight and physical activity are good for the body’s immune system.

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

Now, science backs up the beneficial effects of being outside in relation to the coronavirus.

A study led by Dr. Michael F. Holick, professor of medicine, physiology and biophysics and molecular medicine at Boston University Medical Campus, shows a “strong correlation” between higher vitamin D levels in the blood and lower positivity rates for COVID-19.

“We evaluated more than 190,000 blood samples from patients of all ethnicities and ages infected with COVID in all 50 states,” Holick said in a news release.

“We observed that the higher that the patient’s blood level of 25-hydroxyvitamin D was, up to 55 ng/mL [nanograms per milliliter] lower was their risk of being infected with the coronavirus.”

Do you think the strict lockdowns were a mistake?

Those found to be vitamin D deficient (less than 20 ng/mL) had a 54 percent higher COVID-19 positivity rate compared to those who were vitamin D sufficient, with at least 30 ng/mL, the news release stated.

The medical group the Endocrine Society and related organizations noted in a July joint guidance statement that one of the best sources of vitamin D is spending 15-30 minutes in the sun.

“For those unable to spend at least 15-30 minutes with direct sun exposure each day, the easiest way to acquire vitamin D is through food supplemented with vitamin D and/or vitamin D nutritional supplements,” the statement read.

“Most adults 19 years and older should obtain between 400-1000 International Units (IUs) of vitamin D daily from food and/or with supplements (ideal intake depends on age and sex),” the group further stated.

Vitamin D production isn’t the only benefit of being outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Studies suggest it is more difficult to spread COVID-19 outside than in an indoor environment.

RELATED: House Democrats Pass Resolution Condemning 'Anti-Asian Sentiment' in Reference to COVID

One study from Japan released in the spring found the odds of transmitting the virus was nearly 20 times greater indoors compared to an open-air environment.

In a story published by WCCO-TV in Minneapolis on Sept. 1, Dr. Kumi Smith, assistant professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota, said that it’s hard to quantify the difference between the environments, but most of the “super-spreader” cases cataloged to date have come from indoor settings.

The definite take-away from all of this is, go outside in the sun. It’s good for body, mind, and spirit, and may well help keep COVID-19 at bay.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Incredible Moment Caught Between Trump and His Granddaughter After 'School Choice' Misunderstanding
Agitators Snap Into Action Minutes After Grand Jury's Breonna Taylor Decision: 'Burn It Down!'
D'Souza's New Film 'Trump Card' Slashes the 'Deep State' to Ribbons
RNC Video Catches Top Dems Dead to Rights Calling for Election Year SCOTUS Confirmation
As Study Links Lack of Vitamin D to COVID Risk, Bans on Outdoor Activities Look More Dangerous Than Ever
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×