Study by Nearly 2 Dozen Scientists Finds Sun, Not CO2, May Be Chief Cause of Global Warming

As the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change prepares to meet in three months in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss cutting emissions further, a new paper argues rising temperatures may be the result of the sun, not carbon dioxide.

According to The Australian, a paper by 23 experts from 14 different countries who are experts in solar physics and climate science says the 16 most prominent datasets of solar output — including those used by the United Nation — show solar energy is more to blame than carbon dioxide for global warming.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Ronan Connolly, who hails from the Center for Environmental Research and Earth Sciences, said the study was inconvenient for both scientists and governments meeting in Glasgow later this year.

“I fear that by effectively only considering the datasets and studies that support their chosen narrative, the IPCC have seriously hampered scientific progress into genuinely understanding the causes of recent and future climate change,” Connolly said.

“Depending on which published data and studies you use, you can show that all of the warming is caused by the sun, but the IPCC uses a different data set to come up with the opposite conclusion,” he told The Epoch Times in an interview published Monday.

“In their insistence on forcing a so-called scientific consensus, the IPCC seems to have decided to consider only those data sets and studies that support their chosen narrative,” Connolly said.

Instead, scientists in the paper called the conclusion that CO2 is responsible “premature.”

The IPCC’s conclusion that human emissions are responsible for any rise in temperature relies on “narrow and incomplete data about the Sun’s total irradiance,” the report said.

“Indeed, the global climate body appears to display deliberate and systemic bias in what views, studies, and data are included in its influential reports, multiple authors told The Epoch Times in a series of phone and video interviews,” the outlet said.

The paper found that even using the same studies the IPCC used for its warming studies, examining different data sets within those papers seems to indicate solar radiation was to blame.

“Using publicly available data sets from the U.S. government and other sources, it is easy to explain all of the warming observed in recent decades using nothing but changes in solar energy arriving on Earth, according to the new paper,” the Epoch Times reported.

For instance, take the data from NASA’s Active Cavity Radiometer Irradiance Monitor Satellites. If they’re compared to reliable temperature data, the report said, almost all of the warming would be explained by the sun.

Connolly said this was “confirmation bias” meant to “support the chosen narrative” by the IPCC.

“Whether they were deliberately doing it or whether it was simply confirmation bias is difficult to say, but it is clear that data sets are being selected that support the IPCC view while data contradicting it have been excluded,” he said.

“Connolly also said that the IPCC ignored key recent papers contradicting its conclusions, even denying that any such new papers existed despite leading IPCC scientists having cited those same papers in their own work,” the Epoch Times reported.

“For instance, a related 2015 paper published in the prestigious Earth-Science Reviews journal titled ‘Re-evaluating the role of solar variability on Northern Hemisphere temperature trends since the 19th century’ was cited favorably by IPCC Working Group 1 Co-Chair Panmao Zhai of China. That paper argued, among other points, that the urban heat effect is not being properly addressed,” the outlet reported.

Yet the IPCC says that “No recent literature has emerged” that would contradict its conclusions.

Willie Soon, another study author, blasted the U.N. body’s papers as “cartoon science rather than science.”

“It is no wonder that the draft SPM report has sold everyone yet another blatant untruth, that it is all about the CO2 that has driven all the temperature change on Earth, while they continue to hide the fact that our new and comprehensive research paper concludes that all these conclusions are not only premature but factually misleading and confusing,” he wrote.

“Our scientific review shows that the changes in the Sun’s irradiance are a plausible and important factor that can explain most of the observed changes in the thermometer data,” Soon added. “So now why is IPCC still playing this childish hide-and-seek game while thinking that we can all be permanently hoodwinked by their one-trick agenda?”

“It is time for this abuse of science by the IPCC to be stopped.”

And yet it won’t be. This paper will likely be ignored, just like so many before it.

It goes to show that the abuse of climate science will live on as long as there’s money to be made from it. This is fundamentally unserious — but keeps going unmentioned for obvious reasons.

It might not be a shocker, but it sure is a heartbreaker — particularly given the restrictions that will be put on families all over the United States struggling to pay electricity bills.

