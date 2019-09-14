Study Reveals U.S. Minority Groups Have Made Historic Employment Gains Under Trump Administration

Recent analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data shows minority communities have made truly historic economic strides under the Trump administration.

And that analysis comes from, of all places, the Washington Post.

“For the first time, most new working-age hires in the U.S. are people of color,” Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam wrote Monday.

Under the Trump economy, 4.5 million minority hires have taken place, accounting for a staggering 86 percent of the 5.2 million jobs added since the 2016 election.

According to the Post, a “surge of minority women getting jobs has helped push the U.S. workforce across a historic threshold” in the last year, with minority hires ages 25 to 54 deemed “prime working age” overtaking those of white Americans.

Trump has made the economy a focal point of his presidency since day one, often touting historic economic gains for communities of color in the face of constant opposition from progressive Democrats who continue to claim he is a racist.

These numbers have not helped the American left make that point, however. And the numbers are certainly not the first of their kind.

According to Labor Department data, black and Hispanic unemployment has repeatedly fallen to record lows under the Trump administration.

This August those record lows fell once more, with black unemployment at 5.5 percent — dropping below the previous record of 5.9 percent set in May 2018.

Hispanic unemployment is even lower, consistently registering below 4.6 percent and leading the outlet to suggest that the Trump economy has proven “there’s truth to John F. Kennedy’s sage observation that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.'”

Peruvian immigrant Milagros Tasayco told the Post this economic tide has allowed her to work for the first time in years. Tasayco said the opportunities have not only helped her gain money, but also the priceless pride of her children and husband.

“Now there are more job opportunities, I think. I look for jobs that want English and Spanish speakers,” Tasayco said. “My children say, ‘Wow, Mommy, you have two jobs!’ My husband is proud, too.”

Of course, encouraging numbers month after month, year after year have not stopped the left-wing establishment media from attempting to foster recession fears over mild stagnation and several stock market dips.

Trump took aim at those naysayers Friday as the Labor Department’s report went live, tweeting that the only thing causing economic “uncertainty” in the U.S. was the “Fake News” media talking about the potential for one round-the-clock.

“The Economy is great. The only thing adding to ‘uncertainty’ is the Fake News!”

