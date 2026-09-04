Stunned Trump Responds to Fox Departure of 'True Warrior' Maria Bartiromo

President Donald Trump expressed his dismay Friday after stalwart Trump supporter Maria Bartiromo and Fox News parted ways.

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior,” he wrote.

“Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!” Trump wrote.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is STUNNED that Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox, calling her a WARRIOR and saying fans are not happy “I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one.… pic.twitter.com/hfaoHLXuiE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2026

Fox announced Bartiromo’s departure on Thursday.

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“Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media,” a news release stated.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the release said.

The release stated that the Fox Business News program “Mornings With Maria” has been replaced by “Mornings with FOX Business,” which will have changing anchors. Fox Business News’ “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street “ will become “FBN’s Wall Street.” And on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Bartiromo will be replaced in hosting duties this week by Fox contributor (and former congressman) Jason Chaffetz, pending the announcement of a new host.

Bartiromo, who joined Fox in 2014, had not appeared on any of the shows she hosted since Aug. 9, according to USA Today.

Maria Bartiromo has always been courageous enough to cover stories others in the MSM wouldn’t touch—including stories involving media management & election fraud. She’s one of the few good journalists out there. It’s a shame FOX is letting her get away. Maria, I hope you stay… pic.twitter.com/1Nern6Ndmf — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 3, 2026

Asked if Bartiromo could emerge as the new White House press secretary, Vice President JD Vance poured cold water on the idea.

“I don’t know, man,” Vance said at Thursday’s press briefing, where he was filling in for departed press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “No, I don’t think so.”

🚨 LMAO! JD Vance is asked if Maria Bartiromo is the next press secretary, and Vance says he wants Peter Doocy to TAKE THE PODIUM and answer about why she left Fox “I’d like to invite Peter Doocy to come up here and answer about what happened to Maria!” 😂 “She’s great. I wish… pic.twitter.com/ITBirbI4US — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2026

“I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, amazing talent,” Vance said, according to the New York Post. “Whatever she does, look, she’s gonna do great, and I wish her all the best.”

As of Friday morning, Bartiromo had not made any public comment concerning her departure from Fox.

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