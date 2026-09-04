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Former Fox host Maria Bartiromo, left; President Donald Trump, right.
Former Fox host Maria Bartiromo, pictured in a March 2025 file photo in the Oval Office, received high praise Friday from President Donald Trump after her abrupt departure from Fox was announced. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Stunned Trump Responds to Fox Departure of 'True Warrior' Maria Bartiromo

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2026 at 6:29am
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President Donald Trump expressed his dismay Friday after stalwart Trump supporter Maria Bartiromo and Fox News parted ways.

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior,” he wrote.

“Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria!” Trump wrote.

Fox announced Bartiromo’s departure on Thursday.

Should Trump offer Maria Bartiromo a job?

“Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media,” a news release stated.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the release said.

The release stated that the Fox Business News program “Mornings With Maria” has been replaced by “Mornings with FOX Business,” which will have changing anchors. Fox Business News’ “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street “ will become “FBN’s Wall Street.” And on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Bartiromo will be replaced in hosting duties this week by Fox contributor (and former congressman) Jason Chaffetz, pending the announcement of a new host.

Bartiromo, who joined Fox in 2014, had not appeared on any of the shows she hosted since Aug. 9, according to USA Today.

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Asked if Bartiromo could emerge as the new White House press secretary, Vice President JD Vance poured cold water on the idea.

“I don’t know, man,” Vance said at Thursday’s press briefing, where he was filling in for departed press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “No, I don’t think so.”

“I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, amazing talent,” Vance said, according to the New York Post. “Whatever she does, look, she’s gonna do great, and I wish her all the best.”

As of Friday morning, Bartiromo had not made any public comment concerning her departure from Fox.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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