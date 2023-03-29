Stunning Development Emerges as Detail About Nashville Shooter's Gun Is Spotted on Footage

A shocking detail about the guns used by a woman who stormed into a Christian school in Nashville on Monday and killed six people busts the narrative of those who were quick to call for more gun control in the wake of the tragedy.

I speculated on Tuesday, when viewing grainy images police released of the guns used by transgender shooter Audrey Hale at The Covenant School, that a carbine was among them.

As I presumed, there appeared to be one AR-15-style weapon chambered in 5.56 (or .223), one carbine — which is a long gun that shoots pistol ammunition — and one 9mm pistol.

It was unclear what caliber the carbine was, but I speculated it was chambered in either 9mm, just as the pistol was, or in .45 ACP.

Images of Hale strolling the halls of the school show her carrying the carbine — and not the AR-style weapon.

AWR Hawkins at Breitbart News knows guns just as well as anyone. He reported on Wednesday that the gun was chambered in either 9mm or .40 caliber.

He noted, “Surveillance photographs and video footage shows the 28-year-old transgender suspect who attacked the Nashville Christian school was using a carbine which fires pistol rounds, not an AR-15.”

Watch the video:

Do you think this was a targeted attack against Christians? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (2731 Votes) No: 6% (183 Votes)

For people who are mourning the loss of six people — three young children among them — the nuances of firearms might appear to be minor if not completely insignificant at the moment.

But as we have seen time and again, the anti-gun left in this country constantly and shamelessly uses the dead to position themselves against banning what they refer to as so-called “assault weapons.”

Immediately after images of Hale’s actions on Monday were made available, the situation became political.

The weapons were quickly identified as “assault weapons” by numerous media outlets and, therefore, assigned as the sole reason for Hale’s decision to take innocent lives.

Any weapon is of course an assault weapon if it is used to harm another person, so the distinction is important here.

President Joe Biden’s response to the massacre, when he hasn’t been laughing about it, has been to call for an immediate “assault weapons” ban.

A long gun that shoots pistol ammunition is not among the class of weapons the left broadly categorizes as “assault weapons.”

In reality, a carbine is essentially a hybrid pistol — meaning the gun used by Hale might as well have been any magazine-fed handgun available on the market, minus the fact it is held like a rifle.

The point is, Hale’s violent nature drove her to slaughter innocent people on Monday, and the sitting president blamed the shootings on a class of weapons that Hale seemingly disregarded in favor of something smaller.

Monday’s attack on Christians and children could have been prevented by any number of measures.

More gun control was not among them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.