Share
News

Stunning Footage: Massive Chinese Bridge Collapses Months After Opening

 By Jack Davis  November 12, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

A massive Chinese bridge that had only been open for a few months collapsed this week

Authorities said the 2,487-foot-long Hongqi Bridge in southwest China, which was built to connect Sichuan province with Tibet, had been closed to traffic a day earlier, according to NBC News.

On Monday, local officials noted cracks in the ground, triggering an emergency response,  according to Newsweek.

Vehicles that were on the bridge were removed, and it was blocked off to traffic.



The collapse took place on Tuesday, spewing dust and dirt high into the air as it tumbled amid a landslide.

No injuries were reported in the collapse.

The Hongqi Bridge failure comes weeks after another major Chinese bridge disaster.

In August, 12 workers were killed and four others were listed as missing after a railway bridge in Qinghai province collapsed while it was under construction.

In July 2024, at least 11 people died in a bridge collapse, NBC noted.

The most recent collapse “raised concerns about long-term construction standards, particularly in China’s western provinces, where major transportation projects often traverse unstable terrain,” Newsweek wrote.


The site said “China’s retreat from large-scale infrastructure investment” is leading to questions about quality.

“Once known for pouring trillions of dollars into roads, railways, and airports to fuel growth, Beijing has recently faced scrutiny over declining quality control and the construction of projects in geologically unstable regions,” Newsweek reported.

Related:
China Is Working on a Plan to Keep the US Military from Acquiring Crucial Rare Earth Materials: Report

Chinese authorities generally ascribe infrastructure disasters to natural causes.

However, safety experts question whether enough attention is paid to risks in areas of seismic activity.

As noted by NBC, the region where the most recent collapse took place, Sichuan, is a very active region for earthquakes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Federal Judge Approves Prosecution of Democratic Congresswoman
Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's 'Fascist State' Meltdown
Activist Jesse Jackson Hospitalized with Rare Brain Disorder
Israel Is Pursuing an Unprecedented 20-Year Military Aid Deal with the US: Report
The Final Numbers Are Staggering: Pelosi Made a Return of 16,930% on Her Stocks
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation