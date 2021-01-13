Login
Stunning Images Show National Guardsmen Sleeping on Capitol Floors as Lawmakers Stroll Past

By Erin Coates
Published January 13, 2021 at 12:47pm
National Guardsmen working a 24-hour rotation to protect lawmakers against further threats of violence have been forced to sleep in the hallways of the Capitol.

Pictures of the guardsmen sleeping in any spot they could find with their weapons nearby as lawmakers walked past circulated online Wednesday morning.

The troops were reportedly taking their breaks and trying to nap during a 24-hour rotation of troops stationed along Pennsylvania Avenue, ABC News reported.

They are stationed in Washington, D.C., to prevent a repeat of the incursion of the Capitol that happened last week. However, many online were not pleased that the guardsmen were not provided more comfortable sleeping arrangements.

“As a former Guardsmen who got called up for the L.A. riots, I have to say, floors like that are as hard as they look,” Scott Shuey tweeted.

“If you see these guys when this is over, buy ’em a beer – at least.”

Another commenter asked, “How about some beds or cots for these protectors????!!!!” according to the New York Post.

An additional 5,000 members of the National Guard are expected to arrive to support security measures taken in the lead-up to Inauguration Day, The Washington Post reported.

“I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia,” Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference.

Do you think these troops should be provided sleeping arrangements?

Defense officials are still discussing a plan to provide security support, but have said 10,000 forces will be in place by the weekend.

“Right now [Jan. 11], we have approximately 6,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen from six states and the District of Columbia on the ground in the NCR supporting civilian authorities,” Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a news release.

“We have received support requests from the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and Park Police, and have been authorized to provide up to 15,000 Guard members to meet current and future inauguration support requirements.”

The Washington Post reported the National Guardsmen who were deployed to the capital last week were drawn from emergency mobilization units, according to defense officials.

Troops have been pulled from Virginia and Maryland, but defense officials have expressed concern about balancing the security support needs with the needs of individual states.

“We’re not going to pull too much out of their states and put them at risk, so a very delicate risk management process is underway,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







