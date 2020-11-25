Login
In Stunning Interview, Obama Re-Writes History, Blames Trump for 2 of His Own Most-Hated Policies

Former U.S. President Barack ObamaChandan Khanna / AFP via Getty ImagesFormer U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak at a drive-in rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami on Nov. 2, 2020. (Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

By Erin Erhardt
Published November 25, 2020 at 3:47pm
Former President Barack Obama has once again proven himself to be arguably one of the most egotistical people in America, if not the world.

He also has the support of the establishment media to cover for him when he makes outrageous — and blatantly untrue — claims about his presidential legacy.

Obama is currently making media appearances to promote his new memoir, “A Promised Land,” — a 768-page tome.

And that’s just Part One.

This morning, Obama appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” where he blamed President Donald Trump for putting undocumented workers in cages and slammed Trump’s views on gay marriage — two policies on which Obama himself has made 180-degree turns.

The audacity of these claims was laughable, because they require a complete re-write of history. Obama’s wild claims might fool some, but Trump’s record — not to mention Obama’s — disproves them both.

Are you surprised by Obama's false claims about Trump?

While Obama opposed gay marriage when he was first elected president in 2008, Trump came into office supporting gay marriage. In fact, like it or not, Trump could possibly be the most pro-LGBT president America has ever had.

Additionally, despite the establishment media’s best efforts to convince the American public otherwise, the fact remains that the so-called cages holding illegal immigrants were originally constructed — and filled — during the Obama administration.

Fortunately, not everyone was buying it.

The lies aren’t exactly surprising from the man who continues to promote the patently ridiculous claim he had a scandal-free presidency. Still, it’s scary to see how easily Obama can rewrite history with barely an ounce of pushback.

The term ‘Orwellian‘ gets thrown around a lot these days, but there’s really no other word to describe it. If the establishment media or the left blames Trump for anything, it’s a pretty good bet that Obama and the left are the guilty ones.

This is who Obama is, and it’s likely who he always will be.

But if you’re a regular reader of The Western Journal, you already know who Obama is:

Four years out of office, and like a six-year-old caught with his hand in the cookie jar, he still refuses to take any responsibility for his own actions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Erin Erhardt
Erin is a freelance writer and attorney based in Colorado. She is a graduate of Truman State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
