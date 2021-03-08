Login
Stunning Percentage of Illegal Immigrants Dropped Off in Texas City Tested Positive for COVID

By Jack Davis
Published March 8, 2021 at 9:56am
The coronavirus is crossing America’s Southern Border along with illegal immigrants who are then filtering into communities across Texas and the rest of the nation, according to information from Texas communities.

Bill Reagan, who runs the Loaves and Fishes food bank and shelter in Harlingen, Texas, said 25 percent of one recent group of migrants tested positive for the virus, according to The Washington Times.

That’s even higher than Brownsville, which reported that 6.3 percent of migrants tested there tested positive, Felipe Romero, Brownsville’s communications and marketing director, said, according to NBC. In Cameron County, the positivity rate was 13.8 percent, Romero said.

According to the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, a positivity rate over 5 percent is considered “too high.”

Reagan said that his shelter can’t do anything as he watches people with the coronavirus pass through before being released under the new Biden administration policies.

“We can’t quarantine them,” he said. “Even though they test positive, they’re going to leave the next day. They’re going to get on the bus or the airplane, and they’re gone.”

He said even negative tests do not have much meaning, given the conditions illegal immigrants live under on their road north.

Is Biden endangering everyone's health?

“The testing is really almost useless because these folks have been in detention together, they’ve been in close quarters under difficult circumstances for weeks sometimes, they’ve been brought together on the bus,” he said.

“Some folks who test negative may have recently been exposed,” he said.

Reagan said social distancing is not part of the lifestyle of migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

“I don’t think they’ve been tested before, and I don’t think the asylum seekers coming to us have a real grasp on what COVID is,” he said. “I think their priority has been getting to the United States.”

On Saturday, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” denounced the Biden administration for allowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Any of these percentages would have shut down New York … but the Biden administration is choosing to release them into our communities. It’s incompetence,” Homan said.

He said he is “not confident about this administration doing anything that’s right when it comes to immigration enforcement or the safety and security of this country.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
