Stunning Pictures Show 310-Mile Coral Reef Discovered in Gulf of Mexico

Researchers have found a secret tucked below the waters of the Gulf of Mexico — a coral reef corridor that stretches for more than 300 miles.

Scientists from the University of Veracruz and Mexico’s National Institute of Technology announced their findings about the reefs earlier this month, according to Fox News.

The five reefs – Corazones, Pantepec South, Piedras Altas, Los Gallos, and Camaronera – run along the southwest sector of the Gulf of Mexico near the Mexican state of Veracruz, Earther reported.

The 310-mile long stretch of coral reefs covers an area of 4.2 square miles, The Weather Channel reported.

Although parts of the reefs lie in areas where ecological protections already exist, Leonardo Ortiz Lozano, a researcher from University of Veracruz, said that the top priority of the researchers who discovered the coral corridor is to ensure its full length will be protected.

“We want the coral corridor to be officially recognized to protect it from the fossil fuel industry,” he said.

However, he noted, the researchers do not want to interfere with existing local fishermen who visit the region for their livelihood. “What’s most important is that these sites are where hundreds of fishermen receive their nourishment and work,” he said. “It’s important to protect these sites, but it’s necessary to maintain the fishing industry.”

Over-fishing, however, and runoff into the ocean remain threats to the reef corridor, he said.

Caroline Palmer, Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Plymouth, said that as researchers work to preserve and protect coral reefs around the world, they need to better understand how coral reefs can adapt to climate change.

“(I)f we are to conserve or restore them, we need to understand coral health — what drives tolerance and how can we promote it. If you have a strong immune system, and the energy to support it, you are more likely to be healthy and to survive adverse conditions,” she said, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Palmer said that boosting coral immunity requires an understanding of what impacts coral reefs.

“Coral biologists are racing to conserve coral reefs before it’s too late. There is currently a lot of interest in creating more tolerant corals through genetic engineering and of restoring reefs by targeting more resilient corals. I fully support these approaches, but believe understanding what drives coral health will be key to their success,” she said.

