Stunning Poll Shows Virginia GOP's Winsome Earle-Sears Surging in Gubernatorial Race Just Weeks Before Election

A survey for the upcoming Virginia governor’s race from political polling firm A2 Insights shows Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears is now within striking distance of Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 26 through 28 and had a sample size of 771 likely voters.

Spanberger is at 47.7 percent, but Earle-Sears — who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor — has come charging back to hit 44.6 percent.

There are still many voters up for grabs, with 6.4 percent being undecided.

This is an astonishing contrast to a poll conducted over two weeks ago by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership, a nonpartisan public policy research group.

That survey had Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by 12 points. It showed her with a 52 percent to 40 percent lead among likely Virginia voters, with 8 percent undecided.

This latest poll from A2 Insights represents a massive surge for the Republican candidate. It also mirrors recent trends in another major off-year election for New Jersey governor.

According to an Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill — a congresswoman, former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, and federal prosecutor — is deadlocked at 43 percent with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli — a businessman and former state assemblyman.

Democrats are hoping to flip Virginia from GOP control while holding New Jersey for a third consecutive election. President Donald Trump, however, made massive gains in the Garden State during the 2024 cycle.

Their plan seems to be in question now, as both Republican candidates have viable paths to victory with less than one month to go.

The commander-in-chief celebrated news of the New Jersey poll on Truth Social after it was released, writing, “Wow!!! A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent Mike Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey. Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today.”

Trump added, “He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America. She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City! We need Jack in New Jersey!!! President DJT.”

Both elections will be held on Nov. 4.

