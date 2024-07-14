Here's the Stunning Post-Assassination Attempt Poster That Will Win Trump the Election
Former President Donald Trump’s coolness under fire during Saturday’s apparent assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, has already resulted in poster memes populating social media.
Shortly into his remarks, as many as five shots could be heard at the outdoor venue.
Trump appeared to reach around his right ear before ducking down.
Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024
Secret Service agents rushed in and covered him.
When he stood back up, he was bloody around his face.
LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ
— George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024
Trump could be heard saying, “Wait, wait” as they tried to take him from the stage.
He lifted his arm to the crowd to let them know he was okay.
One person has already made a campaign poster with Trump’s bloody face.
Trump 2024!!!https://t.co/x8AwTW7gPc
— Dr. Clown, PhD (@CW_Insider) July 13, 2024
Another posted on social media platform X, “The Campaign poster that won Donald Trump the election.”
The Campaign poster that won Donald Trump the election. pic.twitter.com/BnDpUlpcpc
— Audacity (@king_audacity) July 14, 2024
The Secret Service released the following statement: “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”
Regardless of one’s political opinions… to react like this in a life or death moment.
Trump fist bumping & keeping his arm raised high.
Legendary behavior 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bUNRFBkpIu
— Fran Walsh (@FranWalsh73) July 13, 2024
The Trump campaign issued the following statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
