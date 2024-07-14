Share
News

Here's the Stunning Post-Assassination Attempt Poster That Will Win Trump the Election

 By Randy DeSoto  July 13, 2024 at 8:34pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump’s coolness under fire during Saturday’s apparent assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, has already resulted in poster memes populating social media.

Shortly into his remarks, as many as five shots could be heard at the outdoor venue.

Trump appeared to reach around his right ear before ducking down.

Trending:
12-Year Old Boy Snatches State Fishing Record with Rare Catch

Secret Service agents rushed in and covered him.

When he stood back up, he was bloody around his face.

Trump could be heard saying, “Wait, wait” as they tried to take him from the stage.

He lifted his arm to the crowd to let them know he was okay.

One person has already made a campaign poster with Trump’s bloody face.

Related:
Bongino Breaks Down Woke Secret Service Failures Point by Point, And It's Absolutely Chilling

Another posted on social media platform X, “The Campaign poster that won Donald Trump the election.”

The Secret Service released the following statement: “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The Trump campaign issued the following statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump, Like Reagan, Credits 'God Alone' with Saving His Life: 'He Prevented the Unthinkable'
Here's the Stunning Post-Assassination Attempt Poster That Will Win Trump the Election
Video: Witness Warned Police of 'Guy Bear-Crawling onto Roof' with Rifle
BREAKING: Trump Shot at During Pennsylvania Rally, Left Bloody as Secret Service Rush to Protect Him
McDonald's Brings Back 'Everyone's Favorite Sandwich,' But Time Is Running Out
See more...

Conversation