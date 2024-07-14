Here's the Stunning Post-Assassination Attempt Poster That Will Win Trump the Election

Former President Donald Trump’s coolness under fire during Saturday’s apparent assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, has already resulted in poster memes populating social media.

Shortly into his remarks, as many as five shots could be heard at the outdoor venue.

Trump appeared to reach around his right ear before ducking down.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Secret Service agents rushed in and covered him.

When he stood back up, he was bloody around his face.

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

Trump could be heard saying, “Wait, wait” as they tried to take him from the stage.

He lifted his arm to the crowd to let them know he was okay.

One person has already made a campaign poster with Trump’s bloody face.

Another posted on social media platform X, “The Campaign poster that won Donald Trump the election.”

The Campaign poster that won Donald Trump the election. pic.twitter.com/BnDpUlpcpc — Audacity (@king_audacity) July 14, 2024

The Secret Service released the following statement: “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Regardless of one’s political opinions… to react like this in a life or death moment. Trump fist bumping & keeping his arm raised high. Legendary behavior 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bUNRFBkpIu — Fran Walsh (@FranWalsh73) July 13, 2024

The Trump campaign issued the following statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.