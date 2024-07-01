Stunning Post-Debate Poll Sparks Panic on CNN's Airwaves: 'I Have Never Seen Numbers This Bad'

Will President Joe Biden stay in the race despite plummeting poll numbers and many in the Democratic Party souring on him following his astonishingly bad performance at the first presidential debate? The answer depends on who holds the most influence over him, the party or the Biden family.

And does that answer really matter, given how duplicitous the Democratic Party now looks in the eyes of Americans? That’s truly the overarching question to be weighed.

It may be that the president is better off staying in the race. That is the conclusion the Biden family has drawn, having spent the weekend at Camp David rallying around Joe and encouraging him to continue, according to The New York Times.

The president’s wife and son were especially supportive and resolute that he stay put, the report said. Jill Biden has face to save, power to still grab and a formidable hand to play against those who are now turning their backs on the Bidens. Hunter Biden has reasons of his own.

In addition, the sullied party platform they would be exiting isn’t one any truly intelligent, viable candidate would want at the present moment. That’s reality, despite the sad picture painted by a new CBS News/YouGov national survey regarding whether people believe Biden should continue to run.

The poll found that 72 percent of voters do not believe Biden has the mental or cognitive health to serve as president.

The survey of 1,130 registered voters was conducted Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percent.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten joined host Alisyn Camerota on Sunday to discuss the poll results.

“I have never seen numbers this bad,” he said.

“These numbers were bad already, and the truth is, Alisyn, they have gotten just considerably worse even in just a few days after that first presidential debate,” Enten said.

When asked who the voters would want on the ticket, he responded, “Yeah, this is the whole question, right? If it’s not President Biden, then who could it be on the Democratic side? And the truth is, there are no easy answers.”

Enten explained that every name currently circulating within the Democratic Party trails the presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, in polling.

Things are looking worse for Biden with each passing day — but also for American voters, especially those who now believe that the Democrats miscalculated the current situation from the jump.

What seems to have begun as a controlled burn is now ferociously ablaze, with those like the first lady and the rest of the Biden family seemingly controlling the water.

All this while the president looks on in confusion.

Without a suitable option to compete with Trump, the notion that the Democrats will incite a situation that could result in shutting down the country and or no election at all is swirling.

Would this truly be such a surprise, given how carefully they hid the president’s circumstances from the American people? Especially when the notion of another Trump term is so cataclysmic for them?

