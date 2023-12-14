Stunning: Trump Leads Biden in Every Swing State Polled by Bloomberg

Democrats’ relentless persecution of former President Donald Trump has backfired. And as their failures have multiplied, their narrative has crumbled.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported the results of its latest swing-state poll, its third in the last three months.

In short, the news has grown progressively worse for President Joe Biden. This latest poll of 4,935 registered voters, conducted online Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, showed Trump leading Biden in all seven presumptive swing states likely to decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, in fact, polled 5 points ahead of Biden on average. The former president led by 2 in Pennsylvania; 3 in Nevada; 4 in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin; 6 in Georgia and 9 in North Carolina.

Aside from North Carolina, the certified results had Trump losing all of those states in the 2020 presidential election.

Significantly, Biden has lost ground among groups that have traditionally — at least in recent decades — voted for Democrats.

“Support among Black voters, a key constituency for Democrats, has dropped since October,” according to Bloomberg. The poll also signaled potential trouble for Biden among Hispanics and young voters aged 18-34.

Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, conservative commentator Benny Johnson noted that the Bloomberg poll conformed to national trends.

Johnson, in fact, presented side-by-side images of Bloomberg’s state-by-state results and the RealClearPolitics national average of major polls conducted since early November. And nearly all polls told the same story: Voters expressed preference for Trump over Biden.

“Donald Trump LEADS Joe Biden in every swing state polled by Bloomberg. Trump still also leading in the RealClearPolitics National Average,” Johnson posted.

🚨 Donald Trump LEADS Joe Biden in every swing state polled by Bloomberg Trump still also leading in the RealClearPolitics National Average pic.twitter.com/EsCBPEKYlF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023

The Bloomberg poll produced another interesting — and for now inexplicable — set of results.

RealClearPolitics, for instance, took a deeper dive into the Bloomberg poll and showed what happened in each swing state when pollsters added long shot presidential candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein.

West and Stein, of course, hold views that appeal to traditional leftist voters. Kennedy holds some of those same views, but he also has attracted support from right-leaning populists thanks to his criticism of censorship and the deep state, as well as his willingness to challenge the establishment narrative on vaccines.

When Kennedy, West and Stein appeared as choices alongside Trump and Biden, the former president made slight gains in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and North Carolina. But Trump also lost 1 percentage point in Pennsylvania and Arizona. In Michigan, the three extra candidates had no effect on Trump’s 4-point lead.

Perhaps the most significant conclusion to draw from those 5-way results is that they changed no outcomes. Trump always prevailed.

And he must prevail in 2024. After all, Biden has presided over the most tyrannical administration in U.S. history. Furthermore, the president’s open border policies and blank-check support for Ukraine have proven so catastrophic that one cannot tell whether they proceeded from incompetence or deliberate subversion.

Bloomberg’s poll, therefore, offered a welcome piece of evidence that voters have noticed Democrats’ attempt to jail Biden’s rival. Voters also have noticed that diversity — in the insidious way Democrats define it — does not in itself constitute a strength.

Pray they continue to notice that the things Biden, Democrats and the establishment say nearly always prove to be lies.

