Stunning Visual of Oil Tanker Movements Shows How Well Trump's Iran Chess Move Paid Off

It appears President Donald Trump had a backup plan regarding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as empty oil tankers are now on the move to the United States in search of oil.

Over 100 “empty oil tankers are making their way to the U.S. to fill up as the war in Iran forces the industry to find new sources of oil,” Fox News reported Monday.

The outlet cited data from TankerTrackers and MarineTraffic showing that 121 oil tankers are en route to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Of those vessels, 68 are said to be massive VLCC tankers, each capable of transporting two million barrels of oil.

In addition, a video of Trump confirming the tanker movements was posted to the social media site X on Sunday.

“DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote. “Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the U.S. to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America!”

“It’s almost like 47 had a plan this entire time,” he added.

“Boats are sailing up and heading out to our country, big, beautiful tankers — and we’re loading them up with oil, and gas, and everything else,” the commander in chief said. “It’s a pretty beautiful thing to see.”

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST STUNNED THE WORLD Suddenly, oil and gas tankers want to RUSH to the US to fill up on energy. Look at the Gulf of America! It’s almost like 47 had a plan this entire time 🔥 “Boats are sailing up, heading to OUR country, big, beautiful tankers — we’re… pic.twitter.com/xRFt22LuOi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2026

Trump also highlighted the news on Truth Social over the weekend, writing, “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World.”

He added, “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined – and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround! President DJT.”

This new development comes just one day after the president ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran refused to allow safe passage for certain ships.

“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social message.

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, ‘There may be a mine out there somewhere,’ that nobody knows about but them,” Trump explained.

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” he declared. “I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

The U.S. has been hit with higher gas prices since the start of the war in Iran, which exposed the nation’s dependence on foreign oil.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $4 across the country, and it is still unclear what kind of impact an increased demand for U.S. oil will have on domestic markets.

At the very least, it is likely to boost American oil sales and could lead to a greater focus on domestic production, rather than reliance on foreign governments and volatile Middle East regimes.

Whatever the case may be, the president is taking it as a win and has framed the action as a devastating chess move, which could hasten the end of America’s presence in Iran.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.