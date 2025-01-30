Subpoena Issued for Fauci Documents: 'It Is Well Past Time to Bring Accountability'

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced Wednesday that he has issued a subpoena to bring before the American public COVID-19 safety data that has been withheld during the Biden administration.

“It is well past time to bring accountability and transparency back to our U.S. health agencies,” Johnson posted on X.

Johnson, who chairs the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, issued the subpoena to the Department of Health and Human Services for safety data and some of former White House COVID response director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, according to a news release posted on Johnson’s website.

Yesterday, I subpoenaed @HHSGov for records and data previously withheld by the Biden administration relating to the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine safety — including Fauci’s emails. It is well past time to bring accountability and transparency back to our U.S. health agencies. pic.twitter.com/EZnTR64CDQ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 29, 2025

The release said the subpoena “is a culmination of a multi-year fight to overcome the obstruction of the Biden administration to get unredacted records and data about the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“For years, Biden officials at HHS and its subcomponent agencies withheld crucial health information from Sen. Johnson and the public,” the release said.

“Many of Sen. Johnson’s more than 70 oversight letters to the Biden administration were either completely ignored or inadequately addressed.”

“In the waning days of the Biden administration and after years of obstructing my oversight efforts, I warned HHS officials that when I become chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, I will subpoena records and data on the COVID-19 pandemic that have been inappropriately withheld from Congress and the American people for far too long,” Johnson said.

“Just days after being named chairman of the Subcommittee, I have kept my word.”

Johnson said, much of what he has requested “should have been turned over to me years ago, but the Biden administration opted to keep Congress and the public in the dark.”

The request includes about 50 pages of Fauci’s emails Johnson has been trying to secure since September 2021.

In a 2024 letter to Biden administration officials, Johnson said their stonewalling tactics denied the public valuable information.

The letter noted that in 2021, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rachel Walensky was given a report from Pfizer about the connections between COVID-19 vaccines and two types of cardiac inflammations — myocarditis and pericarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle; pericarditis is an inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart. Increases in the incidence of these were linked to some forms of the COVID-19 vaccine, as noted by the CDC.

“As a result of the redactions contained in this Pfizer report and the CDC’s May 22, 2021 email, it is unclear what information then-CDC Director Walensky received regarding cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Johnson wrote last year.

The letter noted that a draft of and discussions about a never-issued health alert on the linkage between the conditions and the vaccine were also redacted.

