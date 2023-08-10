Subpoenas Are Coming for the Biden Family, Including Joe and Hunter: Rep. James Comer

House Republicans are planning to subpoena members of the Biden family, including President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said Thursday.

The committee has been at the leading edge of the investigation into the activities of Hunter Biden — particularly his foreign business dealings — while his father was vice president during the Obama administration.

“This was always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family. I mean, we are putting the case together to win in court,” Comer said during an appearance on the Fox Business show “Mornings with Maria.”

“Obviously, with all the opposition and obstruction we’re getting from the Biden attorneys now, we know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens. So we are putting together a case, and I think we’ve done that very well,” he said.

On Wednesday, the panel released bank records related to the Bidens. In a news release, the committee said more than $21 million flowed to Biden family members and associates from foreign businesses.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself,” Comer said in the release.

“It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States,” the congressman said.

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” he said.

On Thursday, Comer said the panel’s research was a necessary prelude to getting subpoenas.

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (477 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“If I had subpoenaed Joe and Hunter Biden the first day I became chairman of the committee, it would have been tied up in court and the judge would have eventually thrown it out, because at that time the narrative was, well, they never took money when he was vice president, he never had communication with the business associates, and you know, the money never came from China,” the congressman told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“We’ve had to go every step of the way and prove the media narrative was wrong and the vice president and the current president lied. We have caught Joe Biden in so many lies I can’t even count the number of lies now,” he said.

Comer said Biden is trying to deny the truth.

“So we have put together a case that I think would stand up in any court of law in America. And we hope to hear from the Bidens soon,” he said. “But I wish the media would ask the president, ‘What exactly did your family do to receive this $21 million that the House Oversight Committee has proven?’ He just continues to say, ‘Well that’s a lie, that is not true.’

“We have their bank records, Maria. Bank records don’t lie.”







Comer said more associates of Hunter Biden will be interviewed before the committee gets to the Bidens.

“We want to talk to about three or more associates first. We’ve been communicating with a couple of them. We’re trying to bring them in just like we did Devon Archer for a transcribed interview. If they don’t come in voluntarily, then they’ll be subpoenaed,” he said.

The congressman said the panel is moving quickly given the level of stonewalling it has faced.

“This is a complicated case and we are being obstructed every step of the way by the Department of Justice, by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS and by the Biden family attorneys. But that’s not stopping us. We continue to produce evidence about every two weeks,” Comer said.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION🚨 Today we’re releasing a bank records memo detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine. As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC. 🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

When asked by Bartiromo for a specific decision linked to his investigation, he talked about the lack of sanctions against Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the widow of a former Moscow mayor.

In 2014, she sent $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, which was run by Archer and Hunter Biden, according to the New York Post. The money was later sent to accounts controlled by Hunter Biden and Archer, the report said.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, the president was quick to put sanctions on all the Russian oligarchs except one — the one person who sent his family three and a half million dollars,” Comer said.

“We would like to ask the president why he didn’t put the sanctions on the wife of the former mayor of Moscow who sent his son three and a half million dollars,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.