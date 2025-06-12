Successful Entrepreneur: Why the Senate Must Pass Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

When I founded OTC Global Holdings, my mission wasn’t political. It was practical.

I set out to solve a real-world challenge: how to bring more transparency and efficiency to energy markets that impact everything from grocery bills to manufacturing costs.

What started as a small natural gas brokerage grew into the world’s largest independent interdealer energy brokerage, not because of politics, but because we understood what drives prosperity and the stakes for American consumers, workers, and businesses.

Today, those stakes are higher than ever. That’s why I’m urging the U.S. Senate to pass President Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Prosperity doesn’t start in Washington. It starts wherever someone takes a risk to open a storefront, hires a worker, or puts in overtime to support their family.

This bill honors that spirit. By locking in tax certainty, expanding the child tax credit, and eliminating income taxes on tips and overtime pay, it puts real money back into real people’s hands. That’s how we build a more resilient, inclusive economy — from the bottom up.

In the energy industry, confidence drives investment, and while energy markets are global, our commitment has always been local. We are headquartered in Houston because I believe in American potential and in the communities and workers who power it.

This legislation encourages companies of all sizes to reinvest locally. With permanent full expensing and a restored small-business deduction, it helps employers plan, grow, and create quality jobs close to home.

It also brings long-overdue accountability to elite institutions that have operated in the shadows for too long.

Hedge fund-sized endowments, nonprofits acting like private equity firms, and billionaire trusts will no longer benefit from a system tilted in their favor.

That’s not ideological — it’s responsible governance.

As a Hispanic entrepreneur, I know the hurdles many minority-owned businesses face: thinner margins, regulatory red tape, and a lack of access to capital. Our community is launching businesses at a record pace — but we still fight uphill battles.

The Big Beautiful Bill won’t fix all of that, but it levels the playing field and removes key barriers to growth.

And for workers, especially those in hospitality, construction, and logistics, it finally reflects how people actually earn a living. Tips and overtime aren’t luxuries — they’re essential. Exempting them from federal income tax respects that reality and lets people keep more of what they’ve worked so hard for.

The American Dream is not a relic. It’s real. It’s alive. And it’s still worth fighting for.

This bill says the American economy should reward effort, encourage investment, and ensure that everyone playing by the rules has a fair shot.

Whether you’re trading global commodities, or in my case, starting a new venture like GETCHOICE!, or running a local bakery, you deserve a tax code that works for you — not just for lobbyists and legacy institutions.

The House has already taken a bold step toward that vision. Now the Senate must do the same.

This is an opportunity to restore fairness, fuel growth, and recommit to the people who keep this country running.

