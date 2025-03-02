Suicidal Girl Wasn't Bullied Over Immigration Status, Instead Was Sexually Molested, Say Friends

The tragedy of an 11-year-old Texas girl’s passing was not only that she took her own life last month, but that she suffered so much while she lived.

The reality of little Jocelynn Rojo Carranza’s torment was obscured when her death was used as a pawn to criticize the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

CNN, for example, proclaimed that “she was bullied about her family’s immigration status.” Over on X, one poster sermonized, “Stop dehumanizing immigrants. Stop celebrating shackled immigrants being led onto airplanes back to war zones and crime scene scenes.”

But her life was infinitely sadder, according to a report by Gainesville School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart that revealed the truth.

He wrote that despite allegations she was bullied on a bus over her immigration status, the girl “reported that a student on the bus was making remarks regarding ICE and deportation to a group of Hispanic students,” but not to her specifically.

“The remarks made were directed at a group of Hispanic students and not JRC who was not seated with the group but was close enough to hear the remarks. It was found during this investigation that this was not a one-time occurrence,” Stewart wrote, saying the student mouthing off was later punished.

The girl was found unresponsive at her home and died five days later on Feb. 8, according to CNN.

At the time, the school was investigating reports that she and her brother were bullied when it found out something far worse.

“It was reported by multiple students that JRC told them that she had been inappropriately touched by a family member and wished to keep this a secret to avoid getting them in trouble,” Stewart wrote, saying Child Protective Services was contacted about the allegation.

“Furthermore, it was disclosed that JRC had previously expressed thoughts of self-harm to a cousin, who informed JRC’s mother. However, this information was never shared with school officials, preventing the district from providing necessary resources and intervention,” Stewart wrote.

Citing an October 2024 meeting with a counselor, Stewart said the girl “shared concerns about getting in trouble at home and mentioned that her siblings called her names.”

But she did “not report any bullying.”

The girl’s mother pushed back against the school’s allegations of abuse, according to KXAS-TV.

“Nothing about that is true,” Marbella Carranza said.

“I don’t know why they committed, like, why he said that, because I talk with my daughter about that, always. I ask. Nobody can touch your body. Nobody,” said Carranza.

