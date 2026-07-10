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Suicidally Empathetic Young Woman Beaten, Suffocated in Ireland as Palestinian Boyfriend Believed to Have Fled Country Hours After Murder

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2026 at 6:19am
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An American woman has been murdered in Ireland as police seek a Palestinian man who was her boyfriend in connection with the crime.

Jamey Carney, 43, was found dead Tuesday in her Killarney home by her 13-year-old daughter. She was severely beaten and suffered multiple head injuries before being suffocated, according to The Irish Times.

The violence of the scene initially led police to believe she had been beaten to death.

On Saturday, as America celebrated its 250th birthday, Carney posted a social media photo that showed her with the man police are seeking in connection with her death, according to the New York Post.

The photo showed her with Ahmad Alsaqer, 28, who is now the subject of a manhunt.

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“Happy 4th y’all,” she wrote in the photo that included AI touches of a Times Square background, as well as a Knicks T-shirt for her and a Giants shirt for Alsaqer.

Alsaqer moved to Ireland in 2024 and was seeking asylum.

Police believe he took a bus from Killarney to Dublin early Tuesday and then jumped on a plane to flee to Istanbul, Turkey.

Carney reportedly met Alsaqer in 2024 at a pro-Palestine rally.

Carney was born in Westchester County, New York, but moved to Ireland in 2021, according to The Irish Times.

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Carney’s cousin, Ryan Fox, said she had been very proud of her Irish roots and “was looking for a beautiful country with like-minded people to raise her daughter.”

He said she had “a heart of gold” and “worked as hard as she could to offer everything to her beautiful daughter.”


The Irish Examiner reported that a loud argument between a man and woman had been heard the night before her body was found.

Police indicated the suspect had connections to France, where he had previously lived, according to CorkBeo.

The suspect was “an applicant for international protection,” the outlet said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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