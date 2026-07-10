Suicidally Empathetic Young Woman Beaten, Suffocated in Ireland as Palestinian Boyfriend Believed to Have Fled Country Hours After Murder

An American woman has been murdered in Ireland as police seek a Palestinian man who was her boyfriend in connection with the crime.

Jamey Carney, 43, was found dead Tuesday in her Killarney home by her 13-year-old daughter. She was severely beaten and suffered multiple head injuries before being suffocated, according to The Irish Times.

The violence of the scene initially led police to believe she had been beaten to death.

On Saturday, as America celebrated its 250th birthday, Carney posted a social media photo that showed her with the man police are seeking in connection with her death, according to the New York Post.

This is Jamey Carney, an American living in Europe who participates in pro-Palestine protests. She has just become another victim of a brutal murder committed by a third-world Muslim invader.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ She posted romantic text messages… https://t.co/dOV8J5s39H pic.twitter.com/FsQnRRNx21 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2026

The photo showed her with Ahmad Alsaqer, 28, who is now the subject of a manhunt.

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“Happy 4th y’all,” she wrote in the photo that included AI touches of a Times Square background, as well as a Knicks T-shirt for her and a Giants shirt for Alsaqer.

Alsaqer moved to Ireland in 2024 and was seeking asylum.

Police believe he took a bus from Killarney to Dublin early Tuesday and then jumped on a plane to flee to Istanbul, Turkey.

Carney reportedly met Alsaqer in 2024 at a pro-Palestine rally.

Carney was born in Westchester County, New York, but moved to Ireland in 2021, according to The Irish Times.

Carney’s cousin, Ryan Fox, said she had been very proud of her Irish roots and “was looking for a beautiful country with like-minded people to raise her daughter.”

He said she had “a heart of gold” and “worked as hard as she could to offer everything to her beautiful daughter.”

The deadly real life results of suicidal empathy Mind your own and your own will mind you RIP pic.twitter.com/bYwEZmeEZf — Éire Álainn (@Eirealainn2024) July 8, 2026



The Irish Examiner reported that a loud argument between a man and woman had been heard the night before her body was found.

Police indicated the suspect had connections to France, where he had previously lived, according to CorkBeo.

The suspect was “an applicant for international protection,” the outlet said.

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