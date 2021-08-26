Suicide Bombing Rocks Crowded Area Outside of Kabul Airport, US Troops Hit

An explosion took place outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in a reported suicide bombing Thursday at the nearby Baron Hotel, according to multiple reports.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote in a Twitter post.

Agence France-Presse tweeted that “a large explosion” had taken place outside of the airport.

At least three members of the U.S. military were reportedly wounded in the bombing.

Pictures emerged on social media of those injured in the blast.

“Explosion at Kabul airport appears to be suicide attack, three U.S. officials say,” CNN’s Josh Caplan reported.

Victims have already been rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

CBS News went live to air coverage of the event and its aftermath.

The explosion comes following warnings of an imminent threat at the besieged Hamid Karzai International Airport.

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added.

