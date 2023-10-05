'I'm Suing Joe Biden': Rudy Giuliani Files Lawsuit Against POTUS in New Hampshire Court

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani sued President Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying he defamed him during the 2020 presidential campaign after Giuliani played a role in exposing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“I’m suing Joe Biden,” Giuliani posted on X.

“What he did to me is intolerable. He called me a Russian operative. That is a lie. That is false,” Giuliani said, according to WMUR-TV.



The lawsuit, filed in New Hampshire, comes a week after Hunter Biden sued Giuliani, claiming he violated his privacy when he shared the laptop’s contents.

Giuliani is suing over comments made during the presidential debate that took place on Oct. 22, 2020, as Biden was criticizing former President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

“His buddy, Rudy Giuliani — he’s being used as a Russian pawn. He is being fed information that is Russian, that is not true,” Biden said, referring to since-discredited claims that the laptop’s contents were Russian disinformation.

Biden embellished that false notion later in the debate.

“Look, there are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what … [Trump is] accusing me of is a Russian plan,” Biden said.

“Four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

The lawsuit said Biden’s comments that night came in the context of his “established pattern and practice of stating fantastic falsehoods throughout his public career.”

It cited Biden’s plagiarism of British politician Neil Kinnock, his claims that he was raised in a synagogue, a black church, and the Puerto Rican community, and his “false and defamatory statements that the Catholic Church has changed its position on abortion.”

The lawsuit said Biden’s comments “were not merely one of Defendant Biden’s spontaneous insults, devoid of facts and ill-considered, but rather that they were planned,” because “Defendant Biden continued his lies and defamations about the Plaintiff and Russia that evening.”

According to the lawsuit, Biden knew that what he was saying was untrue.

“Defendant Biden also knew that his words would have their intended effect of [marginalizing], and thereby discrediting the Plaintiff. The preceding defamations falsely claimed and depicted the Plaintiff to our nation as a liar,” the lawsuit said.

“These defamations were totally without fact or truth. The Plaintiff was never used as a Russian pawn. He has never been ‘fed’ untrue information that was Russian, that he knew [was] false, and that he used while asserting or implying its truth.”

The lawsuit pointed out that the laptop has been proven to be authentic.

“The Hunter Biden laptop contained no Russian information but rather contained the accurate, depraved, and revealing entries of someone engaged in influence peddling but also in throes of a drug addiction,” the lawsuit said.

It said the laptop would have cost Biden the 2020 election had he not lied about it and defamed Giuliani.

