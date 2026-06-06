Sunny Hostin Admits She Hates America, Declares Country a 'Failed Experiment'

People often use the term “hate” rather loosely these days.

“I hate the Buffalo Bills,” or “I hate pepperoni,” or “I hate pumpkin pie” are various forms of “hate” you may hear.

The term has, frankly, lost a lot of meaning, not unlike the term “racist.”

But there’s a different, much more real sort of hate that exists out there. It’s not the sort of hate you just casually announce or throw around. It’s the sort of genuine hatred that emanates from one’s actions and words.

And it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin really does hate America for not being the far-left fever dream that she seems to want.

Just watch this latest clip, courtesy of the Media Research Center’s Associate Editor Nicholas Fondacaro, that’s making the rounds showing how festive Hostin is in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday celebration:

Sunny Hostin, who once said she was more comfortable in Ghana than America, says she’s “embarrassed” by the country as America nears 250 and calls it a “failed experiment” in self governance: SUNNY HOSTIN: And so I think we have a very complicated history here. I think it’s a… pic.twitter.com/gILwK0E8y8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2026

“And so I think we have a very complicated history here,” Hostin said. “I think it’s a very complicated country.”

Honestly, had she stopped here with her Debbie Downer act, it would’ve been defensible. History is complicated. Nobody’s arguing that it isn’t.

But of course, Hostin just couldn’t help herself.

“And at this point, I am embarrassed at our government,” she said. “I’m embarrassed at our lack of health care. I’m embarrassed on the assault on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress. I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn.”

Obamacare failed. Former President Joe Biden’s social media pressure about the coronavirus vaccine was worse than anything Trump may or may not have done against the press. I’ll actually give her Congress being embarrassing, since people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are in it. “Criminal felon president” is a cute slogan, but missing crucial context. And the UFC is gnarly.

What else you got, Sunny?

“I’m embarrassed about all those things,” she droned on. “And I’m also embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe. I don’t think that many Americans understand that we are part of a wonderful global community. And when you look at our allies, our allies are now giving us a one-star rating as a country.

“While I am conflicted about this country, because I feel that it is at this point a failed experiment, quite frankly, I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world.”

Look. Is America perfect? Obviously not. No nation is.

But Hostin’s mistake is one that many leftist elitists make: confusing flaws with failure. The United States remains the most powerful, prosperous, innovative, and influential nation on Earth.

Millions of people still risk everything to come here. They don’t cross deserts, oceans, and borders because America is a “failed experiment.” They do it because, despite its imperfections, America continues to offer opportunities that much of the world simply cannot.

This is the country that defeated fascism, outlasted communism, landed men on the moon, built the modern internet, pioneered countless medical breakthroughs, and remains the backbone of the global economy.

It is, and this should be important for Hostin, a nation where citizens are free to criticize their leaders on national television without fear of imprisonment, where political power changes hands through elections rather than military coups, and where people from every race, religion, and background can build successful lives. Calling that a failure requires ignoring both history and reality.

Hostin is entitled to her opinions, of course. That’s part of what makes America exceptional.

But if the approach to the nation’s 250th birthday is to dwell exclusively on every perceived grievance while dismissing every accomplishment, then the problem isn’t patriotism. The problem is a perspective.

A country that has achieved so much, overcome so much, and still inspires so much hope around the world deserves better than to be reduced to a punchline by genuinely hateful people fortunate enough to enjoy the very freedoms and prosperity it provides.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.