Sunny Hostin Blindsided - What She Hoped Would Happen to Trump Is Now Happening to Her Husband

Well, well, well. How the turn tables have … something.

Now, before this writer gleefully takes a torch to the harlot co-hosts of “The View,” one thing must be made perfectly clear: In this country, people are innocent until proven guilty.

You wouldn’t know that from watching “The View,” where screeching co-hosts like Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and especially Sunny Hostin are all too eager to cast aspersions and guilt on President-elect Donald Trump — who is perhaps the most frequent target of these harpies — whether or not the court of law has played its process out.

Just watch this 2023 clip of an utterly delusional Hostin literally saying Trump had committed “so many crimes” as if the allegations were somehow a slam dunk (spoiler alert, they weren’t):

“No one is above the law.”@Sunny Hostin reacts to the indictment of former Pres. Trump by a Manhattan grand jury. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Q3mE1BIWQC — The View (@TheView) March 31, 2023

“You can’t commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president,” Hostin remarked, without a hint of irony.

(It’s at this point where this writer should point out that Hostin is a former lawyer by trade, so her comments are extra-confounding. You’d think a lawyer would know better, but alas.)

Is this just deserts for Sunny Hostin after her years of treating Trump as a fraud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1997 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

Or how about in 2022 when Hostin basically said Trump was guilty of everything levied against him in terms of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“I heard obstruction of an official proceeding, because he tried to obstruct the Jan. 6 electoral count, and we have him on the phone trying to do it,” Hostin said at the time, according to The Wrap. “Then we also have criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States, to defraud the very American citizens that voted. We have him, again, on the phone as part of a conspiracy.

“And then just common law fraud! Just common law fraud.”

“I do think what I heard yesterday was the best case forward against the former president,” Hostin added. “I heard evidence of criminality, and I thought, my God, this committee is doing the work and laying the groundwork for Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. I heard federal crimes.”

Well, Hostin should probably get her ears checked because Trump was not convicted of a single crime or felony for Jan. 6.

But you already knew that.

Did you know, however, that Hostin’s husband, surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, was recently named in a massive RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) fraud case, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail?

“Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York,” the British outlet reported.

It added: “He and many of the others are accused or getting kickbacks by performing surgery and fraudulently billing a company that insures taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers.”

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” the lawsuit read.

And to — again — question Sunny Hostin’s legal bona fides, here’s her all but implicating her husband by suggesting that he works on uninsured patients before trying to bilk the insurance company after-the-fact:

Sunny Hostin’s husband has been named in a massive insurance fraud RICO case. WACTH: Hostin implicates her husband in such a scheme: “[He] operates on someone even though they don’t have insurance and then has to sue health insurance companies to get paid for the work…” pic.twitter.com/P2ZvLdmhzt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 7, 2025

Given all the above, and Hostin’s past logic, her husband is as guilty as sin, right? Who needs facts and the judicial process when you’ve got feelings and a hunch, right, Sunny? The mere presence of fraud allegations is enough to convict, right?

Look, as mentioned above, Dr. Hostin is absolutely innocent until proven guilty (his legal team called this a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier”), because that’s how the law works.

But by his own deranged wife’s logic, Manny Hostin should be locked up, with the key tossed aside.

See how utterly repugnant and stupid that thought process is?

Speaking of utterly repugnant and stupid, if you are so inclined to see if Hostin addresses this debacle, “The View” airs Monday through Friday on ABC.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.