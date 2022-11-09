Sunny Hostin Reveals What Happened as She Was 'Voting for' Her Son Via Absentee Ballot

Did “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin accidentally admit to voter fraud on air Tuesday?

It started innocently enough. The lefties (and token conservatives) discussed the final leg of the 2022 election season and how, according to co-host Whoopi Goldberg, “it is going to be what it is going to be.”

Then, Hostin was interrupted by a text message on set.

“It’s my son. Who, by the way, wanted to make sure that his absentee ballot was [turned in],” Hostin said.

She went on to say that she was “concerned” about the electoral process.

“I had trouble actually voting for him absentee ballot today and that made me very concerned. It’s the first time,” Hostin said. [Emphasis ours.]

Co-host Joy Behar asked what happened. Somewhat ironically, given what was to follow, Hostin claimed that she was perturbed by what she considered to be lax security surrounding the election.

“I was told to put it in the orange bag on the floor and the orange bag to me looked like a Target bag or something,” she said.

“And I said, ‘Isn’t there a formal election box that says absentee ballots or something like that?’ And then she said, ‘let me check.’ And then found it.”

“So, that concerned me. So, he wanted to make sure that he voted.”

“I had trouble actually voting FOR HIM, absentee ballot today.” Sunny admits she voted absentee in place of her son and whines that she had trouble doing it.

“And that made me very concerned.” She warned that they were putting them in an orange bag instead of an official box. pic.twitter.com/l3MLJ7CcuV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 8, 2022

Now, let’s just be clear: According to Nicholas Fondacaro of the Media Resource Center, Hostin is technically able to drop off her son’s ballot where she lives in Westchester County, New York — provided she didn’t fill it out.

“If you cannot pick up your ballot, you have the right to designate someone to pick it up for you. Only that person designated on your application may pick up and deliver your ballot,” New York’s state election website states.

I *think* she means she dropped the closed envelope absentee ballot off at the polling place for her son. That’s legal. If she did something else, that’s a problem. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) November 8, 2022

However, this raises some questions about why the ballot wasn’t mailed in. According to MRC, Hostin has mentioned on the show that her son has been away at college at Harvard University in Boston — so, why wasn’t he dropping it in a Boston mailbox?

Furthermore, individual New York state voters must sign and date a “security envelope” on their own assuring election officials that they were the ones who filled out the ballot. Here are the steps for casting an absentee ballot in the state of New York, according to the Board of Elections website:

Once your receive the ballot, mark the ballot according to your choices for each office following the instructions on the ballot Once you have completed marking your ballot fold it up and place it in the Security Envelope. (This envelope will have a place for your signature.) Sign and date the outside of the Security Envelope. Seal the Security Envelope All absentee ballots include a pre-paid Return Envelope. Place the Security Envelope in the Return Envelope. (This envelope will have the return address of your county Board of Elections on the outside and should have a logo that reads, “Official Election Mail”.) The Return Envelope does not require any additional postage. Seal the Return Envelope.

As Fondacaro pointed out, this raised some questions: “Her son is off at college. So, when/where was the ballot delivered? Who filled it out? If he had it, couldn’t he just mail it in?”

That’s the question. Her son is off at college. So, when/where was the ballot delivered? Who filled it out? If he had it, couldn’t he just mail it in? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 8, 2022

At the very least, Hostin is guilty of supreme irony, questioning the legitimacy and the security of the electoral process (which, as we all know, is blatant misinformation/disinformation/cisinformation) while simultaneously pointing out exactly why those concerned about election integrity don’t like mail-in voting.

Twofer from Sunny here: (1) Set the stage for election denial (orange bag means shenanigans), (2) Voting absentee is really hard (I had trouble doing it for my son.) — Robert Bruce Mythtical Laird of Scotland (@bobw222) November 8, 2022

At the very least, there’s no reason why her son couldn’t have plonked his ballot in a Harvard Square mailbox. He didn’t. That raises questions about why it was at home and why he needed mommy to drop it off at a polling station in New York, roughly 200 miles away.

Of course, nobody is ever going to get in trouble for this — but thanks to Sunny Hostin, we have an object lesson in why, exactly, all mail-in voting is a deeply flawed idea.

