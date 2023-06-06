Super Bowl Champ Had a Message Written on His Tie as He Stood Behind Biden at WH

The man with two Super Bowl rings delivered a two-part message at President Joe Biden’s White House on Monday — and it resonated with pro-life Americans around the country.

During a White House visit by the Kansas City Chiefs that was marked by some of the team’s star players taking turns on the podium, the player who delivered the field goal kick that sealed victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February maintained a quiet presence.

But with a pin on his lapel and the tie around his neck, Harrison Butker put the supposedly “devout Catholic” Biden to shame.

The lapel pin featured an image of the tiny feet of an embryonic infant, the tie was emblazoned with an emphatic message in Latin.

The words were “Vulnerari Praesidio” a way of signaling protection for the most vulnerable — and what class of human being is more vulnerable than those still in the womb?

Considering the Biden administration’s disgraceful attacks on pro-life activists in the U.S., and its distaste for religious freedom in general, it’s almost surprising that Butker’s clothing and accessories passed muster for a White House visit.

But the tiny baby feet image is subtle, and a working knowledge of Latin is a rare enough thing in the general population, let alone at a Democratic-dominated White House.

(Chances are pretty good that a “choose life” tie in English would have been flagged by the Biden communications team if the Secret Service didn’t catch it.)

So it was innocuous, but it was effective at the same time — and it got plenty of attention.

The gestures also suited Butker’s style.

Even Americans who’ve never followed the NFL, or those who stopped following over disgust with the league’s woke pandering to the lies of the Black Lives Matter movement, might have heard of the Chiefs kicker, who’s gotten a reputation for being open about his Catholic beliefs.

On the field on Super Bowl Sunday, the National Catholic Register reported, Butker wore a scapular as a symbol of his faith.

After the game, he gave credit for the winning kick to just about everyone but himself.

He especially credited the Creator.

“You just got to go out and focus on what you can control — and I kind of had the easy job there,” he said, according to the Chiefs news website Arrowhead Pride. “The offensive line did a great job blocking. Great snap, great hold — and thankfully, that ball went through. All glory to God.”

(In fairness, and without taking anything away from Butker’s teammates or the Almighty, he could also have thanked the game’s referees for a debatable holding call on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry that set up the field goal with only seconds to play.)

Butker is not just an outspoken Catholic, according to the NRC, he’s a devotee of the traditional Latin Mass, which is particularly popular among conservative Catholics (and particularly suspect to the Biden administration’s FBI).

A week after the Super Bowl, according to WDAF-TV in Kansas City, he went to a monastery outside Los Angles for an extended visit in preparation for Ash Wednesday and the season of Lent.

In May, as a commencement speaker at his alma mater of Georgia Tech, Butker gave an address that focused extensively on his faith and his family: His wife, Isabelle, and their two children.

For all Biden’s talk about his own Catholicism — he reportedly carries a rosary in his pocket — his presidency hasn’t shown it.

In fact, his administration’s constant push for abortion and the indifference it’s shown to attacks on pro-life centers in the wake of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision last year that overturned the moral and legal abomination of Roe v. Wade, has been pretty much the opposite of what a sane person might expect of a professing Catholic.

It’s doubtful Biden got the message Butker was delivering — or that he wanted to.

But the message went out nonetheless. Whoever has ears, let them hear.

