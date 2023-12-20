Share
Super Bowl Champion Running Back Arrested, Accused of Multiple Robberies

 By Ben Kew  December 19, 2023 at 6:20pm
A former winner of the Super Bowl appears to have fallen on hard times.

TMZ reported that former running back Derrick Ward was arrested this week on robbery charges.

The 43-year-old is facing charges of robbing several businesses, including gas stations, over an unspecified period of time.

According to law enforcement per the outlet, Ward did not use a gun during the alleged incidents but did use “force and fear” to extort money from the various stores.

Ward’s descent into an alleged life of crime will come as a surprise to those who followed his football career.

In 2007, he was part of the winning New York Giants Super Bowl squad that defeated the New England Patriots, although sadly missed the game as a result of a fractured left fibula.

“One of the hardest experiences I’ve ever been through,” Ward told The New York Post at the time.

“Being able to finally do something in the league and help contribute to the season we had and that not be able to play in the Super Bowl, I always dreamed about that when I was a little kid.”

“I was just excited my teammates got me a Super Bowl ring,” he added.

He also played for Tampa Bay Bucs and Houston Texans over the course of his eight-year career, appearing in 93 games and scoring 12 touchdowns.

At one point, he was even signed to a four-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2009 worth a whopping $17 million.

Ward was booked by law enforcement on Monday afternoon and remains in police custody. His bail was set at $250,000.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Conversation