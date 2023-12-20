A former winner of the Super Bowl appears to have fallen on hard times.

TMZ reported that former running back Derrick Ward was arrested this week on robbery charges.

The 43-year-old is facing charges of robbing several businesses, including gas stations, over an unspecified period of time.

According to law enforcement per the outlet, Ward did not use a gun during the alleged incidents but did use “force and fear” to extort money from the various stores.

Former Giants RB Derrick Ward was arrested Monday night on felony charges for multiple robberies in the Los Angeles area. The 43-year old Ward is accused of robbing several business in the area. Ward was a member of the Giants from 2004-2008 and was on the Super Bowl 42 team… pic.twitter.com/7KKSC82MNT — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 19, 2023

Ward’s descent into an alleged life of crime will come as a surprise to those who followed his football career.

In 2007, he was part of the winning New York Giants Super Bowl squad that defeated the New England Patriots, although sadly missed the game as a result of a fractured left fibula.

“One of the hardest experiences I’ve ever been through,” Ward told The New York Post at the time.

“Being able to finally do something in the league and help contribute to the season we had and that not be able to play in the Super Bowl, I always dreamed about that when I was a little kid.”

Giants Super Bowl champ Derrick Ward arrested after string of alleged robberies https://t.co/49IM8W8Vgk pic.twitter.com/mQKUGrWuly — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2023

“I was just excited my teammates got me a Super Bowl ring,” he added.

He also played for Tampa Bay Bucs and Houston Texans over the course of his eight-year career, appearing in 93 games and scoring 12 touchdowns.

At one point, he was even signed to a four-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2009 worth a whopping $17 million.

Ward was booked by law enforcement on Monday afternoon and remains in police custody. His bail was set at $250,000.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.