NFL kicker Harrison Butker, a champion on and off the field, shredded President Joe Biden and touched on the country’s cultural decline during a commencement address Saturday at a Catholic university in Kansas.

The Kansas City Chiefs star ridiculed Biden for claiming to uphold Catholic values while championing abortion.

Butker also took a shot at LGBT “pride” and transgenderism while addressing students at Benedictine College in the city of Atchison, about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Just three months after helping his team win a second consecutive Super Bowl, the 28-year-old kicker championed traditional values in a speech to students who are about to head out into a world that looks much different than it did just a few years ago.

“As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society,” Butker told the young people whose high school careers were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said.

The husband and father continued, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media — all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker then took a shot at Biden, who disgustingly gestured the cross last month at a pro-abortion rally in Florida.

Unreal. Joe Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at a pro-abortion rally. No Catholic should ever invoke God to excuse and promote killing innocent children in the womb.pic.twitter.com/RH8jnFcLqs — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) April 23, 2024

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” the Georgia Tech alum said.

Continuing his takedown of Biden, the kicker added, “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice.”

He went on to include other Catholics who support the cancers that are contributing to the country’s cultural decline — including those who claim people can change from female to male and male to female.

“From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic,” Butker said. “This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.

“These are the sorts of things we’re told in polite society to not bring up.”

Butker then encouraged his audience of college graduates to go out and change the world rather than become of it.

“We need to stop pretending that ‘the church of nice’ is a winning proposition,” he said. “We must always speak and act in charity but never mistake charity for cowardice.”

Butker wasn’t finished there.

He also shredded the LGBT “pride” movement, which will fire up its messaging machine in the coming weeks to push its agenda on the country throughout the month of June.

The NFL star praised Benedictine College for embracing the teachings of Scripture and not sitting idly by and blending in.

He said the students should take “pride” in their institution.

“Not the deadly sins sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true, God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him,” Butker said.

“In the complete surrender of self and a turning towards Christ, you will find happiness,” he said.

Butker is known for his precise kicks on the field, but for the second year in a row, he threaded the needle when addressing the country’s youth during a commencement address.

Last year, he addressed students at his alma mater at Georgia Tech and reminded graduates that worldly success — including his own — is “temporary.”

He concluded that people entering out into the world should be brave and “get married and start a family.”







It’s difficult to believe, given his wisdom and leadership, that Butker won’t turn 30 until next summer.

The three-time Super Bowl champion continues to display the kind of wisdom you would expect of a man twice his age, and he understands the issues facing Christians and Americans.

Students and anyone else tuning in are blessed he continues to use his voice to share that wisdom during a time when the truth is so often considered taboo.

