The Super Bowl Crowd Reactions to Trump and Taylor Swift Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Post-Woke America

Forget the players on the field: The two most famous people at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday were President Donald Trump and pop icon Taylor Swift.

One got booed, the other roundly cheered. And if you thought you knew which got which response, you apparently haven’t been paying attention to the way the cultural wind has been blowing of late.

Swift, fresh off not winning a Grammy, can now say she’s fresh off not seeing her boyfriend win the Super Bowl; Travis Kelce and the favored Kansas City Chiefs were blown out in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that somehow wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

However, Swift managed to go viral for yet another camera cutaway to her during the game — and this time, the fans didn’t seem to be quite so keen on the self-described “childless cat lady” for Kamala.

The heavy Eagles contingent at the Superdome booed Taylor Swift when she was shown on the Superdome scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/fCVDQGY3Zr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 9, 2025

You can blame it on the Eagles contingent, but you didn’t hear a whole lot of cheers mixed in with those boos, either, and there were plenty of Chiefs jerseys in the Superdome in New Orleans:

Taylor Swift gets booed at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/IxNMlLhfyJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate that Swift didn’t endorse — you know, the one that won — also attended the game in New Orleans.

The reaction was, to say the least, different:

President Trump gets the loudest cheer of the night. This is what the mainstream media is trying to hide from you. pic.twitter.com/tOxKRIgjRz — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 9, 2025

There was a loud cheer for the president the left loathes during the national anthem, which had many NFLers taking a knee for just a few short years ago.

It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye, no matter who you are. The reason, of course, may be different:

Yeah I am there and they booed him it was nice — Pamela meyer 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Pamelameyer) February 9, 2025

Apparently, this supporter of the 51st state doesn’t like reality. Ah well.

Mind you, there was plenty of wokeness at Super Bowl LIX, although blessedly the vast majority of it was confined to Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. (Cool Buick GNX, though.) There was plenty of it during the commercials, too.

But then, in case you didn’t notice, there was this:

2025 Super Bowl Commercials | #SBLIX Shane Gillis And Post Malone Make A Lame Party Cool By Launching Bud Light Cans To Neighbors On The Cul De Sac More here: https://t.co/APgsxDWY8v pic.twitter.com/435QLuRAVR — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 7, 2025

Yes, just in case you were wondering: That was Bud Light’s 5,973rd (approximate figure) apology for Dylan Mulvaney, featuring the once-canceled Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and a whole lot of beef being BBQed.

Will it help? Probably not; as Fox Business reported on Friday, Bud Light sales are still declining nearly two years after the partnership with the transgender influencer sunk America’s most popular beer faster than a leaky German U-boat painted in neon colors to make it easier to spot.

Year-over-year sales for the week of Jan. 20 were down 29.9 percent for Bud Light, which means they were down nearly 30 percent from numbers that were already down by scarcely believable numbers thanks to the brand’s practically unprecedented decline during most of 2023 and the first month of 2024.

They’ve become the house beer of wokeness, the same way that Taylor Swift has become the Beatles of wokeness and the Chiefs the official team of wokeness by association.

The Chiefs had the refs, and they lost. Kamala had Taylor, and she lost. Taylor has the adoration of every music and pop culture critic, and she’s getting booed at the Super Bowl. Bud Light had the media and the left calling out people who boycotted it, and it’s still hemorrhaging market share.

That entire media-pop culture complex hates and reviles the president, hates and reviles patriotism, and hates and reviles everyone who likes both. Look at who got cheered. That says it all about where we are in post-woke America.

