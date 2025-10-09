Super Bowl Halftime Performer 'Bad Bunny' Shows True Feelings About US When 'God Bless America' Plays at Yankee Stadium

Much like elites who spent 30 years destroying the country, the NFL has given ordinary Americans the middle finger.

Meanwhile, the artist NFL executives chose to perform during halftime of the 2026 Super Bowl continues to do the same.

According to TMZ, Puerto Rican music star Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who performs under the stage name “Bad Bunny,” attended Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City, where he chose to remain seated during a 7th-inning rendition of “God Bless America.”

Bad Bunny made this choice despite having received the honor of performing at the Super Bowl during a year that marks the United States of America’s 250th birthday.

In other words, it appears that narcissism, not gratitude, motivates the despicable performer.

Indeed, Bad Bunny has made no secret of his opposition to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The music star, for instance, has boycotted the U.S. in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Thus, the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny has brought significant backlash. Detractors have included NFL Hall-of-Fame running back Eric Dickerson, who had choice words for both the artist and the league.

For its part, the Trump administration has pledged to arrest illegal aliens everywhere, including the Super Bowl if necessary.

On a much lighter note, from his seats behind home plate, Bad Bunny did appear to get a hold of a foul ball.

Bad Bunny got a foul ball at the Blue Jays-Yankees game tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/hllzNix74p — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025

Down 6-1 in the 3rd inning on Tuesday, the Yankees rallied to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-6. Unfortunately for New York fans, however, the Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs with a 5-2 win on Wednesday.

The question remains, of course, what to do about the woke NFL’s decision to showcase someone who promotes lawlessness.

On one hand, one could easily imagine Trump figuratively declaring war on the NFL. The opening salvo might include an all-caps social media post, followed by a public shaming campaign.

Indeed, no doubt the president’s outrage will intensify as America’s big 250th birthday approaches. Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

On the other hand, Trump has better things to do than give the NFL free publicity: Striking peace deals and crushing domestic terrorists leap to mind.

In the end, therefore, it is up to consumers to withhold their support from a league whose executives clearly despise them.

The NFL has gambled on its own immunity to conservative boycotts. If, therefore, conservatives really want to punish the league for showcasing an anti-American narcissist who promotes lawlessness, then we have no choice but to stop buying tickets and merchandise. Hit the NFL where it hurts.

