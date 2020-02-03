SECTIONS
Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

By Joe Saunders
Published February 3, 2020 at 9:13am
Turns out, it wasn’t all about sex.

For millions of Americans, the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday might have looked like just another throbbing mélange of shapely, half-naked women writhing sensually to pounding, relentless music, their faces flushed with passion as erotic imagery engulfed the senses.

Quite the show all around, really.

But one aspect of the soft-core porn that lit up America’s most-watched television event of the year was political, too.

And, naturally, it was a shot at President Donald Trump.

As many liberals noticed, the halftime show included more than Jennifer Lopez and Shakira putting on a sex-suffused performance that might have been illegal in public a couple of generations ago.

It also included a nod to the illegal immigration crisis liberals have forced on the country, with a scene that many interpreted as a protest against detainment facilities for those crossing the border without the benefit of papers.

Children — including Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, according to Billboard — emerged from symbolic “cages” to sing the Lopez hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Libs lapped it up.

“How is no one talking about this powerful yet subtle statement?” one user asked.

Oh, maybe because it was so subtle it was easy to miss among all the jiggling flesh that would have been called “exploitation of women” if anyone remotely conservative had been behind it.

Do you think most people noticed this part of the halftime show?

Or maybe because it was a retread of the liberal lie that separating families who cross the border illegally was somehow an innovation of the Trump administration.

This is a theme that’s come up over and over again, but it bears repeating: The policy that liberals call “kids in cages” was a product of President Barack Obama’s time in office.

But it’s like many of the lies circulated about the Trump White House by liberals still unable to accept the results of the 2016 election. Whether it’s spouting about “Russia collusion,” or esoteric alleged violations of the emoluments clause, or a sham impeachment for “obstruction of Congress,” the #Resistance has never shown a high regard for truth in its attacks on the man duly elected to be president of the United States.

Fortunately, many on social media were aware enough to scorn the half-baked halftime show.

First, there was the political argument:

And then there was the presentation part. If a Super Bowl halftime show isn’t the place for politics, maybe its sizeable audience of children and minors should put it out of consideration as a spot for a national strip show.

Seriously. Mixing politics with sports has been a bad recipe for the NFL since the ludicrous anthem-kneeling controversies kicked off with quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 (it was Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers who ended up losing Sunday night, more’s the pity).

Mixing politics with the Super Bowl show’s orgiastic exploitation of female sexuality was not a whole lot better.

Mixing the politics in deceptively, blaming the Trump administration for a policy that started under his predecessor — and that was taken in response to an illegal immigration crisis Democrats themselves precipitated and are continuing to encourage — is even worse.

They should have stuck with the sex. At least that was almost honest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







